TL;DR Breakdown

Ripple price analysis is bullish today.

XRP/USD established higher low Yesterday.

Market breached $0.85 previous resistance.

Today’s Ripple price analysis is bullish since another higher high is established following breaking past the $0.85 previous low with strong momentum, establishing another higher high. As a result, we anticipate XRP/USD to proceed even further upward, aiming for the $0.90 resistance as the next goalpost.

XRP/USD found support above the $0.80 level, an important pivot point that held losses in February and enabled further upward movement last week. Today, Ripple price analysis shows us that the market breached this level and moved upwards, reaching $0.85 as the new resistance. As we can see on the chart, the market has formed a bull flag after bouncing off the support at around $0.80.

Ripple price movement in the last 24 hours: Ripple continues above $0.85 after setting a higher low.

A break above the $0.85 resistance would give Ripple price analysis a bullish confirmation and could lead to an immediate move to the $0.90 level. The Stochastic RSI is in overbought territory but does not show signs of reversal yet. This suggests that there is still some upward momentum left in the market and that further gains are possible soon.

Ripple price analysis is bullish today as XRP/USD establishes a higher high following breaking past the previous resistance at $0.85. We anticipate XRP/USD to move further upward, reaching $0.90 as the next resistance area.

Break below support at $0.80 would invalidate bullish outlook and soon expose the price to downward movement.

The Stochastic RSI is in overbought territory but does not show signs of reversal yet. This suggests that there is still some upward momentum left in the market and that further gains are possible soon before a Stochastic RSI correction occurs.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart: XRP on its way to $0.90?

We may see that the Ripple price movement is still in a good position to push higher towards the $0.90 resistance on the hourly chart.

Ripple’s price has been declining for several weeks. After plummeting by more than 35% on Friday, significant resistance was broken this morning.

As a result, XRP/USD may undergo a significant reversal in the coming weeks. To begin with, though, a solid foundation must be established.

We can see the Ripple price action continuing to recover lost ground as both a higher local high and low have been established at the moment. We may see considerably more additional upside later this week as long as additional gains follow.

Ripple Price Analysis: Conclusion

The Ripple price is in a bullish trend today, as the $0.85 previous high was broken clearly. As a result, XRP/USD should continue to rise until the next hurdle at $0.90.

