Microsoft Set to Host Call Of Duty Direct After Xbox Summer Showcase on July 9th

2 mins read

TL;DR

  • After Xbox teased something big after the summer showcase, the verge revealed a possible Call of Duty.
  • Microsofts big summer showcase will air on June 9th and will be closely followed by a Call of Duty Direct. 
  • The showcase will include extensive details of the next Call of Duty installment.

Microsoft expressed earlier its plans to hold its much-awaited Xbox summer showcase on June 9th. According to recent plans, the show will air on Sunday, June 9th, and will feature a comprehensive discussion about Call of Duty’s next installments after the main X-box summer showcase. 

Microsft earlier on teased the next installment of the much-revered gaming franchise as Call of Duty Direct. However, with the help of its close, trusted source, The Verge revealed that Microsoft’s plan actually involves Call of Duty. 

I can’t imagine how excited fans are for the upcoming Xbox summer showcase. Players have taken to X to express their enthusiasm for the game. As expected, players are excited for different reasons, with some championing for announcements of Gear 6, Doom Year, Fallout 3, and True Crimes NYC  remakes. On the flip side, the possible Call of Duty has entirely made Xbox showcase a global interest for all gamers, considering Call-of-Duty’s large fanbase. 

The main showcase is reportedly packed with possible announcements from several game franchises. Reportedly, the June 9th showcase will include games from Activision Blizzard for the first time. Admittedly, this could be a result of last year’s Activision buyout deal by Microsft, which was approved by UK regulators. 

Fan Reactions to the Upcoming Xbox Summer Showcase 

Given that Xbox has one of the best gaming showcases in Summer and the first-party line-up is stacked and full of potential. I expect an incredible show again this year, with multiple well-known potential announcements and an endless list of possible surprises to keep the fans glued to any news leading up to the main event. 

Many non-Xbox fans are much less excited about the actual Xbox summer showcase, expressing how they’d only care about the end – obviously, the new Call of Duty reveal. Bethesda and Microsoft’s Xbox Game studios are also expected to be featured. 


Rumor has it that Microsoft could possibly mention a new Gears of War game during the event. Many gamers, including me, anxiously await multiple Xbox game release dates, which are expected to be announced at the Xbox summer showcase event. 

