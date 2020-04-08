On the 7th of April, IOTA price rose across the $0.1760 mark before it fell below the $0.1620 closer to the end of the day. For its day’s trade, IOTA remained between the $0.1600 and $0.1780 levels.
1-Day IOTA Price Analysis (7th April)
IOTA Price Chart by TradingView
IOTA moved across the $0.1740 level while it stepped onto the uptrend caused by the bullish momentum that it saw after 03:00 GMT. The cryptocurrency rested at the $0.1660 mark when it started the day’s trek. The altcoin rose to a day’s high of $0.17626198 US Dollars after midday on the 7th of April. The coin fell below the $0.1680 mark, before it rose across the $0.1740 level again. After a bearish momentum near 07:00 GMT, the cryptocurrency abruptly fell below the $0.1620 mark. IOTA closed at $0.16349903 US Dollars.
IOTA: technical indicators
IOTA Featured Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $0.16345492, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed below the 20EMA, at $0.16321371.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved across level 80.00 and saw a high of 85.53, which shows that the coin was overbought. The RSI closed at 53.42 on its scale for the 7th of April.
Featured Image by Mudassar Iqbal.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.
