IOTA Price Prediction 2023-2032: Should You Buy IOTA?

Description Contents hide 1 IOTA Price Prediction 2023-2032 2 How much is IOTA worth? 3 IOTA price analysis 4 Latest IOTA News: 5 IOTA Price Prediction 2023-2032 5.1 IOTA Price Prediction 2023 5.2 IOTA Price Prediction 2024 5.3 IOTA Price Prediction 2025 5.4 IOTA Price Prediction 2026 5.5 IOTA Price Prediction 2027 5.6 IOTA Price Prediction … Read more

IOTA Price Prediction 2023-2032

What’s in store for the IOTA Foundation and community in 2023? IOTA is one of the latest innovations tipped to power IoT (Internet of Things). Many people mistake IOTA project for a blockchain or a cryptocurrency. But that is not what IOTA is about. IOTA is a distributed ledger technology developed to run the Internet of Things(IoT). One MIOTA is equal to one million IOTA. So, how can this fact affect our IOTA Price Prediction?

There are a lot of speculations and predictions of the future trend of IOTA Price Prediction as involved by the growing use cases of IOTA. For one, the design of the network eliminates all transaction fees.

Additionally, the network is high-speed. Combined, IOTA has near-unlimited scalability. It’s also far more energy-efficient than blockchain-based cryptocurrencies.

Also Read:

How much is IOTA worth?

The current IOTA price is $0.1475, with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.874 million. IOTA is up 2.24% in the last 24 hours. The current MarketCap ranking is #81, with a live market cap of $683.56 million. It has a circulating supply of 409.96 million IOTA coins and a maximum supply of 2,779,530,283 IOTA coins.

IOTA price analysis

TL; DR Breakdown:

IOTA is down about 50.18% since it got featured in Coinmarketcap in 2017 and down 21.48% over the last 12 months.

IOTA has continuously declined since February after it hit $0.2694.

IOTA is a seller’s paradise this year. The coin is down about 30% from 2023’s high. Will IOTA recover?

IOTA price analysis 1-day chart: Edges closer to oversold territory

IOTA is down about 50.18% since it got featured in Coinmarketcap in 2017 and down 21.48% over the last 12 months. IOTA has continuously declined since February after it hit $0.2694.

The MACD indicator shows IOTA’s momentum was negative for the better part of August. The William Alligator trendlines show rising volatility, and the RSI is constricted at the lower limit. A further drop will force the coin into oversold territory.

Latest IOTA News:

Governmental bodies worldwide increasingly explore decentralized identity (DID) solutions to bolster security measures and safeguard citizens’ interests. The thriving semiconductor hub of Taiwan has taken a significant stride in this direction, engaging in discussions with IOTA, a leading player in the realm of decentralized technology, to explore the integration of decentralized ID solutions.

IOTA’s Kowei.tangle, responsible for steering Asia’s Ecosystem within the organization, received a noteworthy invitation from Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Affairs. This invitation aimed to delve into case studies that underscore collaborative possibilities between IOTA and governmental entities. The ensuing workshop proved to be a dynamic and engaging platform. Kowei’s comprehensive 45-minute presentation captured the audience’s attention and sparked an interactive Q&A session for a full hour. A standout aspect of the event was the palpable enthusiasm exhibited by the Taiwan community towards IOTA’s endeavors. Their active engagement and participation showcased a genuine interest in the subject matter.

Kowei was also pleasantly surprised by the presence of a recognized authority in decentralized identity solutions, particularly the mastermind behind projects such as TangleID and the Taipei Citizen Card. This presence underlined the significance of the discussion and the prominence of the matters at hand.

With Taiwan’s government now navigating the intricacies of DID solutions through insights from their European counterparts, Kowei remains bullish on the prospects of multifaceted collaborations between IOTA and Taiwan. His active efforts in forging partnerships indicate a determination to capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities on the horizon. IOTA has sought collaborative ventures with governmental entities. IOTA’s participation in the Maldives Central Bank’s study tour on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) is a case in point. Earlier this year, IOTA took part in this initiative, imparting valuable knowledge on the benefits and challenges of implementing CBDCs.

At this juncture, the IOTA team elaborated on their vision of how their platform could seamlessly contribute to the successful execution of CBDCs. Their emphasis lies on the technological strengths of IOTA, including scalability, robust security protocols, and economically viable transaction fees. Furthermore, they shed light on the compatibility of IOTA’s platform with existing financial systems, showcasing its potential to enhance user experiences. This event, among others, underscores IOTA’s active role in driving forward collaborative efforts with governmental bodies to harness the true potential of decentralized technology.

IOTA Price Prediction 2023-2032

IOTA Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum Price $ Average Price $ Maximum Price $ 2023 0.19 0.20 0.21 2024 0.27 0.28 0.33 2025 0.39 0.40 0.47 2026 0.57 0.59 0.68 2027 0.84 0.87 0.99 2028 1.27 1.30 1.46 2029 1.76 1.82 2.19 2030 2.53 2.62 3.09 2031 3.68 3.81 4.40 2032 5.77 5.93 6.49

IOTA Price Prediction 2023

In our 2023 IOTA price prediction, we anticipate a minimum trading price of $0.19 and an average value of $0.20 for the token. With several scheduled ecosystem upgrades, we expect IOTA to experience a surge in value and reach a maximum price of $0.21.

IOTA Price Prediction 2024

According to our IOTA price prediction for 2024, we expect a minimum price of $0.27 and an average price of $0.28 However, if IOTA’s growth trajectory persists, we predict its value could reach as high as $0.33 at its peak.

IOTA Price Prediction 2025

According to our IOTA price prediction for 2025, the minimum price of IOTA will be $0.39, while the average price will be around $0.40. There is potential for significant growth in the value of IOTA during this period, with the token possibly reaching a maximum price of $0.47 by the end of 2025.

IOTA Price Prediction 2026

According to the price prediction for 2026, we expect the minimum price of the coin to be $0.57 and an average predicted value of $0.59. We expect IOTA’s price to surge to a maximum of $0.68 by 2026.

IOTA Price Prediction 2027

Our IOTA price prediction for 2027 is a minimum value of $0.84. with an average trading price of $0.87. Based on the IOTA price prediction for 2027, the price could reach a maximum of $0.99 during the year.

IOTA Price Prediction 2028

Based on our IOTA price prediction for 2028, the IOTA token is anticipated to experience a bullish trend with a predicted floor price of $1.27 and an average trading value of $1.30. The highest possible price for 2028 is estimated to reach $1.46, reflecting a significant increase in the token’s valuation.

IOTA Price Prediction 2029

Our IOTA price prediction for 2029 suggests that the minimum price level could be $1.76. The IOTA token will experience significant growth, with a maximum potential price value of $2.19 and an average projected value of $1.82.

IOTA Price Prediction 2030

According to our IOTA price prediction for 2030, the cryptocurrency’s value may drop to a low of $2.53 by year-end. However, we expect the average trading price to be $2.62 and the maximum estimated price to reach as high as $3.09.

IOTA Price Prediction 2031

Based on our IOTA price prediction for 2031, the minimum price of IOTA will be approximately $3.68, while the average price will be around $3.81. The maximum estimated value for IOTA in 2031 will reach $4.40.

IOTA Price Prediction 2032

According to our IOTA prices prediction for 2032, the IOTA coin will rise steadily. However, the minimum price of the coin will be $5.77. The average trading price is estimated at $5.93, indicating steady growth. The maximum estimated price for 2032 is $6.49, showing a potential surge in price.

IOTA Price Predictions by WalletInvestor

Wallet Investor uses technical analysis to provide IOTA forecast. The platform states that IOTA Coin’s past performance index rating is C; it adds that IOTA would make a bad one-year investment. The expected average price in 2024 will be $0.0076. IOTA Coin’s return on investment (ROI) will be -94.724% in 2024. In 2025, the ROI will be -84.802%; in 2026, it will be -75.283%; in 2027, it will be -71.972%. According to the analysis, the IOTA price is bearish over the entire period.

IOTA Price Predictions by CryptoPredictions

The site scans a coin’s exchange prices and other historical market data and analyses it to provide IOTA coin price prediction. Their IOTA price forecast for 2023 is $0.136858 in December. In 2024, IOTA will trade at an average price of $0.146478 in January and $0.216505 in December. In 2025, IOTA will sell at an average price of $0.221366 in January and $0.228191 in December.

IOTA Price Predictions by Digitalcoin Price

IOTA will be on a bullish trend from 2023 to 2032; the maximum value of IOTA for the entire duration will be $2.81. In 2024 it will trade at a mean price of $0.36. It will reach a maximum price of $0.37 and a minimum of $0.31. In 2025, it will trade at a mean price of $0.48. It will reach a maximum price of $0.52 and a minimum of $0.42. In 2031 it will trade at a mean price of $2.06. It will reach a maximum price of $2.06 and a minimum of $1.98.

IOTA Overview

IOTA performance at press time.

IOTA Price History

Established in 2015, the project initiated an ICO in the same year to secure funding for its development. This ICO raised around $590K by selling 1,000,000,000 IOTA coins at $0.00059 per coin.

The earliest available IOTA price data on CoinMarketCap dates back to 18 June 2017, when it was recorded at $0.5923. During this period, the market capitalization reached approximately $1.17 billion.

Subsequently, IOTA entered a rapid growth phase, surging to an all-time high of $5.69 and a market capitalization of $14.12 billion on 19 December 2017.

However, this upward momentum was short-lived, and the price experienced a notable decline, reaching a low of $0.2131 by December 2018. In 2020, IOTA hit its lowest price at $0.07962. IOTA’s value remained below the $0.5 mark until the onset of the most recent bullish crypto market in the first quarter of 2021.

In February 2021, IOTA witnessed a significant price spike, although it fell short of reaching its all-time high. The ascent halted at $2.5142 due to resistance, disappointing numerous investors. Subsequently, the price declined, briefly recovering to $1.8 before further descending.

Since 2022, IOTA has experienced a continuous bear run.

More on the IOTA Network:

What is IOTA?

A lot of people think IOTA is a blockchain. That is false. IOTA is simply a distributed ledger technology. IOTA records details of transactions and executes transactions that occur on the IoT. It has to do with IoT devices. IOTA is a groundbreaking new open-source distributed ledger that does not use a blockchain.

Its innovative quantum-proof Tangle protocol gives rise to unique new features like zero fees, infinite scalability, fast transactions, secure data transfer, and many others. IOTA focuses on serving as the backbone of the Internet of Things (IoT).

There are several similarities between blockchain technology and IOTA. However, they are not the same. They have different structures. IOTA strives to improve and develop scalability, a common problem most Blockchain-based technology faces.

What is MIOTA?

MIOTA is the unit of IOTA. MIOTA is used to quote the IOTA price. The letter M refers to mega (1 million); thus, one MIOTA refers to one million IOTA unit currency used as a transaction medium among end-users on IOTA, which the industry has not deemed investment-worthy. IOTA is a cryptocurrency with no transaction fees and requires no miners to process transactions.

However, it requires some computational power to submit a transaction, making it perfect for machines to use as a currency and distributed communication protocol for the Internet of Things “IoT.”

Investors expressed concerns about the prospect of MIOTA and whether it has the potential to compete with others in the cryptocurrency market.

The Tangle Technology

Iota uses a distributed ledger different from others called Tangle. Tangle technology is blockless, using ledger and IoT applications. It doesn’t require mining or other energy-consuming equipment.

The tangle technology is a Directed Acrylic Graph. As the blockchain grows, the assets needed to maintain it reduce. This trend is different from what is obtainable for most cryptocurrencies.

As the network grows to accommodate more end-users, Tangle transactions become faster and safer.

There has never been anything like IOTA; so much interest is in IOTA price prediction and forecast. Many crypto giants are interested in how MIOTA grows, with several predictions for its future.

Where is the safe place for IOTA?

Mobile wallets are the most popular crypto storage method because of their convenience. Additionally, most of these platforms charge no download fees. Take a look at our mobile options here .

A hardware wallet is the best option if you plan on HODLing this crypto for long periods. Hardware wallets keep your crypto stored offline in “cold storage.” This strategy makes it impossible for online threats to access your holdings. The Ledger Nano S or the more advanced Ledger Nano X both support IOTA.

You can also consider Firefly , the second and latest version of IOTA’s crypto wallet. The Firefly Wallet is the official entry point and home base for anyone holding IOTA tokens. The architecture behind the Firefly Wallet is modular, meaning that new modules will be made available with further advances in the ecosystem, and old modules will be updated or replaced as necessary.

Conclusion

IOTA has lost over 90% of its value since reaching an all-time high six years ago.

The market has been a little gloomy recently, and IOTA has been generally declining. However, the value of cryptocurrencies can fluctuate greatly, going up and down.

IOTA is a good investment, as many market analysts predict a price hike in the coming years. The adoption of IOTA will increase in the coming years as it has many potential use cases. Coupled with own research you can successfully invest in IOTA; the predictions are not investment advice.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.