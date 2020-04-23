On the 22nd of April, the altcoin market sees some light as Bitcoin Cash, EOS, Binance Coin, and IOTA price lines head up on their price charts. IOTAUSD moved across the $0.160 level, from its previous standing near the $0.150 mark. The cryptocurrency traded within a day’s range of $0.15701572 — $0.16009203.

1-Day IOTA Price Analysis (22nd April)

IOTA Price Chart by TradingView

The coin’s price level stood at a low of $0.15135362 US Dollars at the beginning of the 22nd of April. As the day’s trade proceeded, the cryptocurrency’s price line showcased an incline on the price chart with dishevelled price movements.

By midday, IOTA had reached above the $0.155 mark, while it leapt across the $0.160 level by 16:45 GMT. The cryptocurrency saw a day’s high of $0.16009203 US Dollars, after which it retreated towards the $0.157 level. IOTA closed the day at a trading value of $0.1570838 US Dollars.

IOTA: technical indicators

IOTA Price Chart by TradingView

On the 22nd of April, the moving averages showed irregular movements on the price chart due to the ruffled price trend of the cryptocurrency. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $0.15688440, and the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed below the 20EMA, at $0.15672761.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reached a high of 93.52 near 13:20 GMT. Such a high value of the indicator means that the cryptocurrency was overbought at that time. The RSI also fell to a low of 10.84 near 17:45 GMT, which indicates that the coin was oversold at that instance. On the 22nd of April, the RSI was observed at 60.63 at the time of closure.

Featured Image by Gerd Altmann.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.