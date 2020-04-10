IOTA price falls below the $0.1660 mark early into the 10th of April, after the coin traded above the $0.1720 level on the 9th of April. mytradingidea is a TradingView analyst who believed that the cryptocurrency may see a rise to the $0.1840 mark after exiting the ascending triangle.

1-Day IOTA Price Analysis (9th April)

IOTA Price Chart by TradingView

IOTA started the day at the $0.170 level, after which it showed ruffled price movements throughout the day. The cryptocurrency saw a day’s low of $0.16633680 US Dollars near midday on the 9th of April. The price rose across the $0.1760 mark shortly after reaching the day’s low, where it reached a day’s high of $0.17653445 US Dollars. IOTA closed the day at the $0.17219581 mark.

IOTA: bullish triangle pattern

mytradingidea was of the opinion that the cryptocurrency may see a rise towards the $0.1840 mark after breaking out of the ascending triangle.

IOTA Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The pattern seems to have failed before its completion. The price line did not turn bullish after breaking out of the ascending triangle pattern.

Featured Image by 200 Degrees.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.