While the altcoin market appears bearish on the 10th of April, Binance Coin, Bitcoin Cash, EOS and IOTA observe price falls of near 9% on the 1-Day chart. The cryptocurrency traded between the $0.1520 and $0.1720 marks for the day.
1-Day IOTA Price Analysis (10th April)
IOTA Price Chart by TradingView
Like most altcoins, IOTA turned bearish on the 10th of April. The coin’s price like fell towards the $0.1560 level after it started the trade at the $0.1720 mark. The IOTAUSD trading pair saw bears after 03:00 GMT on the 10th of April. The price line reached the $0.1560 right after 09:00 GMT. The cryptocurrency fell to the day’s low of $0.15103428 US Dollars at 15:30 GMT. The coin returned above the $0.1580 level, and closed the trade with a price of $0.1581520 US Dollars.
IOTA: technical indicators
IOTA Price Chart by TradingView
On the 10th of April, the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $0.15833101, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) was seen at the $0.15801897 mark.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that the coin was overbought at 10:26 GMT and 17:07 GMT, as the RSI had reached 83.62 and 87.61. The RSI closed at 56.79.
Featured Image by Gerd Altmann.
