TL;DR Breakdown

The price has increased up to $10.5.

Axie Infinity price analysis predicts a bullish trend.

Support for cryptocurrency is present at $10.

The Axie Infinity price analysis reveals the price has been trading high for the past few days as the bulls have been putting efforts to remain at the lead. An uptrend has been observed today as well, as the price has been increased to the $68 level as the bulls have maintained their strength. This has proved to be quite beneficial for the overall coin value, as chances of recovery have been availed to their best. It is expected that a further increase in price will follow in the upcoming hours as well.

AXS/USD 1-day price chart: AXS recovers up to $68 as bulls steer safely

The one-day Axie Infinity price analysis confirms an upward price movement for today, as the price has increased to $68. The price has been experiencing bullish momentum for the past few days. The bulls have been able to bring the price up to $68 in the last 24 hours after gaining the advantage of the situation. The price has gone above the upper value of the Bollinger bands, and the moving average (MA) is trading at $53.5 below the price level.

AXS/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility has increased during the day, which is yet another bullish sign. As a result, the upper Bollinger band value has now moved up to $60.3, whereas the lower Bollinger band value moved down to $40. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has undergone an increase as well as it is now at index 72 on a steep upwards curve indicating the intense buying activity in the market.

Axie Infinity price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The four hours Axie Infinity price analysis is declaring the bullish lead as the price has improved consistently. Since the past few hours, an upward trend has been observed as the price has moved up to the $67.9 level. The price has increased significantly as the bullish momentum has been intensifying since yesterday. The moving average, in the four hours price chart, is standing at the $59.9 level above SMA 50.

AXS/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The increase in volatility has changed the upper Bollinger band value to $66.2 and the lower Bollinger band value to $44.3, indicating high volatility. The RSI is continuing its upward curve at index 88 in the border of the neutral zone.

Axie Infinity price analysis conclusion

The price experienced bullish progression today, as confirmed from the one-day and four-hour Axie Infinity price analysis. The bulls are now back on track as they have been able to bring the price up to $10.5 in the last 24 hours as the trend remained bullish throughout the day. It can be expected that The cryptocurrency will continue its bullish ascent for the coming hours.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.