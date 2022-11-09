The Sandbox (SAND) Is Losing Holders To Newer Cryptos like BudBlockz (BLUNT) & Tamadoge (TAMA)

As a crypto holder, observing changes in the cryptocurrency market is crucial, as that determines the price of coins. Unfortunately, many investors have lost huge amounts of money on some coins due to the downsized market. But then, some investors are still on the hunt for the latest cryptocurrency projects with high turnover.

Despite the fall of some coins, certain coins are still flourishing in the bear market. Following the crowd can be a good idea if they move in the right direction.

Since Sandbox (SAND) has been having a lot of challenges, it is the right time to invest in other coins like Tamadoge (TAMA) and BudBlockz (BLUNT). However, BudBlockz (BLUNT) is the most recommended. It has been shown to have long-term potential and an upward trajectory.

Let’s expand the possibilities of these new coins!

Sandbox (SAND) Volatile Market Drives its Investors Away

Sandbox (SAND) is a GameFi protocol on the Metaverse platform, combining NFT and DAO. It is a virtual reality on the blockchain where users can buy, sell, and own digital assets. In addition, it allows users to create their world using their avatars. Sandbox users can also trade their lands and properties using SAND.

Sandbox was pulled down due to the recent cryptocurrency crash. It affected its market price, and the value of the assets declined. SAND finds it difficult to get back on its feet and compete with other coins for investors.

Holders who had invested in Sandbox are currently pulling their resources out to invest in other projects. Due to the fluctuating price, new investors prefer investing in other coins like BudBlockz (BLUNT).

Tamadoge (TAMA) Permits Users to Mint their Avatars.

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a meme coin that strives to expand play-to-earn boundaries on the Ethereum platform. It is one of the newest coins on the platform. It incorporates the trading of NFT with virtual reality pets.

TAMA is utilized for trading activities in the Tamadoge protocol, known as Tamaverse. The Tamaverse is similar to the Metaverse, where users can perform transactions. Users can also create avatars and play games with them. Rewards are given to players.

Tamadoge (TAMA) allows its users to mint their pets, in the form of dogs. These dogs are bred and trained by users to battle in Tamadoge. They could also be minted as NFTs and traded in the crypto marketplace.

BudBlockz (BLUNT) Has a Promising Future For its Investors

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is a blockchain protocol that centers on cannabis distribution. It seeks to distribute cannabis in regions where its use has been legalized. BudBlockz is the first cryptocurrency project that allows cannabis lovers to link their NFTs to their physical assets. Also, it unites its users through the NFT platform.

BLUNT provides a secure ground for its clients to buy or sell marijuana and cannabis. The identity of customers remains confidential so as not to affect their careers in the physical world. It is possible due to the encrypted nature of blockchain technology.

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is showing significant growth potential in the crypto community, and many investors say it is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency. Decision-making on the platform is based on consensus, giving investors a sense of authority and enhancing participation.

Purchase or learn more about BudBlockz (BLUNT) at the links below:

Official Website: https://budblockz.io/

Presale Registration:: https://app.budblockz.io/sign-up

BudBlockz Community Links: https://linktr.ee/budblockz