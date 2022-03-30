TL;DR Breakdown

• Blockchain project is looking for crypto criminals.

• Ronin reports locking their system for security.

The crypto market seems to suffer a new cyberattack. This time, the Blockchain project named Ronin was the victim of a cyberattack where $ 615 M was extracted, according to what its manager indicates. This attack would be the most relevant in decentralized commerce.

According to the Ronin manager, the cybercriminals attacked his platform on March 23 and stole around 173000 Ethereum. Those involved in the robbery fled and so far have not been apprehended.

Cybercriminals attack Blockchain project

Elliptic, a Blockchain network research agency, reports that Ronin would be the second Blockchain project to be attacked since the entire decentralized market was created. The London-based agency indicates that the decentralized scheme would rank first among those most affected by cyber thefts.

The Blockchain project is the Axie Infinity promoter, the most dominant NFT game for 2021. Axie became one of the most commercialized video games in just one year, and to date, it continues to compete among the best NFT games.

The crypto company director reports that cybercriminals used various stolen personal passwords to enter the wallet where the money was stored. Ronin point out that this operation was well planned because the criminals had clear goals when they broke into your system.

The company will track down and apprehend the people involved in the hack. The manager negotiates with the Axie team to guarantee the money to the people affected.

Ronin locks its system for security

The Ronin manager reports that the platform has blocked their system for security reasons. That is why its clients could not make deposits or withdrawals of funds in recent days.

The hack in the Blockchain project advance thanks to the support provided by Chainalysis, a tracking platform in decentralized networks. According to Ronin, the mined cryptos would still be inside the hackers‘ wallets.

Since 2021 crypto thefts have increased, knowing that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies reached an all-time high in price. In the third quarter of 2021, the DeFi company called Poly Network lost around $600 million, of which a large part was returned after the police surrounded the hackers. By 2018, the Asian crypto company Coincheck suffered a theft of more than $500 million, but there was no reimbursement from the criminals.