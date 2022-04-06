Sydney, Australia, 6th April, 2022, Chainwire

Global GameFi platform and play-to-earn guild Polemos has closed a US $14 million seed round at a $100 million fully-diluted valuation, establishing it as one of the fastest-growing entrants to the extremely hot global GameFi sector.

Funds will go to further developing its proprietary tech platforms, which will facilitate the lodgement and leasing of NFTs, data analytics, and educational resources for scholars, as well as investment into new play-to-earn games and growth of the team.

Notable contributors to the round include Delphi, QCP, Framework, Golden Tree, IOSG, and LD Capital. Notable high net worth backers include the founders of COTI, Tokamak, Sushiswap, and Altered State Machine.

With over 3.24 billion global gamers and 2.5 million unique wallets interacting daily with NFT games – as well as $4.8 billion in revenue created by NFT games in 2021 alone – the market potential for leading platforms and guilds to drive growth in the space is expected to grow rapidly.

Polemos anticipates significant growth in 2022 with the release of a series of high-quality games it will be supporting, including Illuvium, MonkeyLeague, and Fancy Birds. AAA-produced NFT game titles will increasingly drive traditional gamers to the blockchain through platforms and guilds like Polemos.

Sascha Zehe, the co-founder of Polemos, said: “Polemos’ vision is to become one of the world’s leading DAOs and bring tens of millions of global digital Asset Providers and Gamers together inside a unified GameFi ecosystem. With the growth of our platform, we expect to soon see thousands of guild members playing the most popular play-to-earn games. By bridging esports and DeFi communities, we will revolutionize gaming and create opportunities that have never been seen before.”

Yan Liberman, the managing Partner of Delphi Digital Ventures, said: “We are proud to have invested in Polemos in both the pre-seed and this latest round of funding. The opportunity in front of a GameFi DAO such as Polemos is astronomical, and we have strong confidence in their ability to build one of the most successful GameFi platforms globally.”

Michael Anderson, Co-Founder of Framework Ventures, said: “We think blockchain gaming is going to be the largest top of funnel opportunity for onboarding new users into crypto, and the gaming guild model will play a huge role in shaping these new communities. In Web3, games are only as strong as their player base, and we believe Polemos will supercharge important games like Illuvium by participating in governance, increasing player access, and building competitive esports teams that will drive eyes and players towards these ecosystems.”

Late in 2021, Polemos released a whitepaper that revealed its strategy to build the world’s first GameFi platform to enable any individual or group to connect and monetise idle NFT gaming assets from integrated blockchain games.

The Polemos GameFi platform will be a world-first decentralised combination of a marketplace, guild, and university, governed by a Polemos token that is being released for a public sale in the coming months. 1% of all revenues from tokens will be donated by a foundation to support the local communities of the guild members.

The Polemos University is also launching in the upcoming quarter to provide an expanding hub of world-class education and training geared towards new and experienced blockchain game players.

Polemos co-founder & AsianLogic Chairman Tom Hall, said: “As one of the largest online betting and customer support platforms in the world, Asianlogic has a unique insight into emerging trends around the mobilisation and deployment of online wealth. Further, at The Sporting News, we see the convergence between sports, esports, and new forms of blockchain gaming, as well as ever-increasing user demand for news and information relating to NFTs and NFT games. We are excited about the opportunity to provide some of our staff, partners, and readers with access to opportunities to grow their wealth and education through Polemos.”

About Polemos

Polemos is the world’s first GameFi platform and pay-to-earn guild leading strategy, technical, and competitive games on the blockchain. The Polemos GameFi platform will be a decentralised combination of a marketplace, guild, and college governed by a Polemos token that is being released for a public sale in Q1 2022. The Polemos platform enables any individual or group to connect and monetise idle NFT gaming assets from integrated blockchain games.

The Polemos guild bridges the gap between traditional gaming and the play-to-earn economy by creating a competitive global team of players from aspiring beginners to the highest ranks of gaming experience. Unlike other guilds, Polemos leverages the years of experience amassed by thousands of sophisticated gamers and passes this knowledge on to anyone globally who wants to play blockchain games for fun and financial support.

