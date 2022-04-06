TL;DR Breakdown

Adidas Originals plans to launch the first personality-based Ai-generated avatar creation platform.

The fashion industry embraces endless possibilities in the metaverse.

Adidas, a German multinational corporation that produces athletic shoes, sportswear, and accessories, has continued its migration into the metaverse and non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles. On Tuesday, Adidas Originals revealed it had teamed up with Ready Player Me, a cross-game avatar platform for the metaverse.

Adidas Originals collaborates with Ready Play Me

Adidas and Ready Player Me collaborate on the world’s first personality-based AI-generated avatar construction platform. People can use Ready Player Me’s technology to visit a variety of virtual metaverse realms with a single account. The Adidas Originals platform ties to the company’s most recent Ozworld sneaker release.

Ozworld avatars from @adidasoriginals are coming to Ready Player Me 🎉



More details soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/oj215rf4T7 — Ready Player Me (@readyplayerme) April 5, 2022

In March, Adidas Originals, a brand belonging to the larger athleticwear behemoth that includes partnerships with designers, celebrities, and innovators, added Ozworld shoes as part of its Ozworld shoe collection to encourage self-expression and fashion innovation.

Adidas’ cutting-edge shoe collection was created to combine present trends with those from the 1990s to bridge the gap between past and future. In March, Adidas Originals collaborated with online creative Jon Emmony to create an “other-worldly” marketing campaign that emphasizes the collection’s main themes and sci-fi design.

Adidas Originals will ask users to describe themselves in a questionnaire while creating their avatars. The answers will then be transformed into a digital avatar influenced by the Ozworld sneaker collection’s visual codes.

The Ozworld shoe collection’s self-expression and style experimentation motifs got used in the design method, which takes a distinct approach that complements the collection’s theme of individuality.

Users can modify their avatars, experience animation, and try on or buy shoes from the Ozworld collection, all using the Ozworld platform. Additionally, users will also be able to download their avatars in stickers and GIFs for usage on social media.

The avatars designed are interoperable—or freely accessible—with the user’s assets across 1,500 games and applications that Ready Player Me supports.

On April 8, Adidas Originals will introduce the personality-based AI-generated avatar creation platform. Adiclub members and Adidas NFT holders will get early access to the metaverse, with the first installment of avatars debuting on April 28.

The German shoe entity deep interest in NFTs

Adidas has been experimenting with NFTs for a long time, and it revealed at the end of November 2021 that it had teamed up with Coinbase and The Sandbox. Also, Adidas collaborated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT project in December 2021.

After that, Adidas Originals launched an NFT collection with Punks Comics, Gmoney, and the BAYC project. Adidas Originals’ NFT compilation has been a top NFT project in terms of sales volume.

The metaverse virtual reality opens up a world of possibilities for designers, fashion and retail companies, and customers. As the fashion business grows more entrenched in the metaverse and younger generations spend more time shopping, socializing, and gaming there, it’s crucial for retailers and fashion brands to learn how to take advantage of these possibilities.

As fashion immerses itself in the metaverse, it divides into two types: physical and digital, where clothing can be worn in augmented or virtual reality, and fully digital, where items are purchased directly to an avatar. Adidas has already covered all of these possibilities.