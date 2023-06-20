Here’s what Cristiano Ronaldo thinks of Binance CEO – CZ 

TL;DR Breakdown

Ronaldo thinks CZ would not thrive as a footballer in his next life, but he could teach him a few things.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes time to answer Binance users' queries about his football career and his take on the crypto-NFT industry.

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the most influential people of our time. He has often been branded the greatest footballer of all time. In recent times, he began his NFT journey in partnership with Binance. According to recent reports, Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is not enthusiastic about the possibility of Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao becoming a professional soccer player in his next life.

Cristiano Ronaldo gives two cents on CZ

Binance is in tough regulatory waters as a ripple effect of what SEC began with Binance.US. In these tough times, the crypto community has banded together in support of the industry. Such figures like Cristiano Ronaldo have brought light in such trying times.

In a brief segment of Binance’s “Ask CR7 Anything,” Cristiano Ronaldo was asked to rate CZ’s free kick. Cristiano Ronaldo was empathetic when he stated that CZ would be better off doing what he does best and that football is not his calling. However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner offered to teach the CEO of Binance how to perform a free kick, as he believes that he does not know how to shoot.

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s commentary on the performance of Binance’s CEO is generating a lot of buzz as an excellent promotional video, Binance’s goal of bridging the gap between vastly different industries is gradually being achieved. The trading platform maintains one of the closest connections to the sporting world.

Binance’s presence in the sports industry is evidenced by its partnerships with prominent personalities and brands, such as Cristino Ronaldo and Paulisto Sicredi in Brazil. In addition to being a significant sponsor of the previous African Cup of Nations, the trading platform also had a contract with the Alpine Formula One team.

Despite regulatory issues in the United States initiated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Binance exchange has been concentrating on key opportunities within its ecosystem.

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, BNB Chain, a Layer 1 blockchain protocol, has launched its Layer 2 scaling solution on testnet. This is yet another effort to capitalize on the current Web3.0 trend by making its protocol more universally applicable. Despite the fact that the administrations of the Binance exchange and BNB Chain are distinct from one another, it is well known that positive sentiment fuels the development of the other.

Here’s how the rest of the interview went

One of the Binance users asked Cristiano Ronaldo what his favorite thing about the exchange was, and he answered: “For me, it’s all about trust. With the new industry like this, I want to work with the biggest. That’s it – Binance. No doubt.” As expected, most of the questions revolved around his football career. Here is more on that.

One user asked Cristiano Ronaldo what he would like to do after his football career. This has been a longstanding question considering many expected him to retire after his tenure at Manchester United (Man-U). Here was what he said: “To many things I want to take care of my business which is in many sectors. But I also want to do something football related. I have 2 or 3 more things in my mind, but I prefer not to say right now.”

Cristiano Ronaldo arguably has the best-tried mindset in current times. He has thrived in the industry due to that. One user by the name @akshara.n10 asked him what keeps him going when he is down and what his mindset is around failure? Ronaldo answered that:

It’s a difficult question, but it’s a good question at the same time. Nobody is perfect, we fail too many times. We have so many uncertainties in our lives that we have to be careful when we are down, we stand up. It’s part of the journey, it’s part of the process, it’s part of our education. In my case, I learn the most when I am down, and it’s good. At certain moments when you’re on top of the wave, you don’t see what’s at the bottom. I always say to my friends, “it’s good to have problems. It’s the only way you can improve. Cristiano Ronaldo.