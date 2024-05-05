PlayStation Plus Members Can Get Over £150 in Games for Free this Month

PlayStation Plus is still getting more for its existing customers as a very competitive set of games can be downloaded for free in May. The subscription service that could boast a set of games to download for free without any extra charge has revealed the latest release. This move aims to hold its massive customer base, especially due to its attractive content.

New and noteworthy titles

This month, PlayStation Plus members can access EA Sports FC 24. The game, which was launched on both PS4 and PS5, gives you a highly realistic feel of playing football and consists of an EA Sports FC 24-player Starter Pack. Players who have minimal points in the beginning, score the initial items, which will aid them in commencing their ultimate team journeys.

Furthermore, PS Plus introduced the Ghost Runner II, an exclusive game for PS5 users and a superhit for those who love action. It follows in the footsteps of the first bestselling book that explores the cyberpunk post-apocalyptic theme in greater detail. The game is ideal for people who are into this kind of game, where every interaction is unpredictable and expansive; moreover, it is in a beautiful environment.

There are tunic features on all PlayStation platforms, which is another Tunic. The player’s character is transformed into a little fox, and the mission is to liberate a trapped spirit. The game’s world is impeccable, with its obstacles, caves, forests, labyrinths, and death traps dimensionality. Tunic includes not only action but also the struggle to outsmart opponents through combat, which usually involves defeating different enemy bosses.

Major advances and bonuses

PlayStation Plus provides access to Destiny 2: Bidimensionality. As a result of more than a major increase, players are supposed to have Destiny 2 at hand since it is free in the PlayStation Store. The new chapter, Lightfall, introduces a neon cityscape setting that is absolutely different from the world of the first game. This setting also provides you with fresh ways of playing and dealing with the Shadow Legion.

The choice for May is active until May 6. Another set of choices will then enter the stage. PlayStation Plus always ensures that it offers newer content as and when members need to consume something refreshing and full of challenges. This approach incorporates the feeling of preference in the gaming community, keeping the experience exciting and diverse and thus making players engage in experimental discoveries.

The PS+ subscription model has proved to be a great attraction to gamers; many agree that the platform delivers value and diversity day in and day out. Given the service’s expanse, May’s games, which involve sports, action, and adventure elements, will be interesting to PS+ subscribers.