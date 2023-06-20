Binance Labs invests in visionary projects from fifth incubation program

TL;DR Breakdown

Binance Labs, the renowned venture capital and incubation arm of Binance, has proudly announced its investment in the most promising projects from Season 5 of its highly regarded Incubation Program. Out of 900 project applications this season, only a select few were chosen to participate in the program. These exceptional projects received extensive support through a tailored curriculum, exclusive ecosystem resources, and captivating fireside chats with industry leaders.

Yibo Ling, the esteemed Chief Business Officer at Binance, reaffirmed the organization’s dedication to empowering early-stage projects that possess the potential to drive industry advancement. Ling emphasized the importance of Binance Labs in supporting scalable projects, stating, “Binance Labs remains committed to empowering scalable early-stage projects that contribute to the industry’s progress. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the positive impact that the incubated projects from Season Five will have on the broader Web3 ecosystem.”

The highlight of Season 5’s Incubation Program was the highly anticipated Build The Block event. This event gave the Season 5 cohort a unique opportunity to showcase their innovative projects to industry leaders and investors. Binance Labs recognized the exceptional capabilities of five standout projects, namely Bracket Lab, DappOS, Kryptoskatt, Mind Network, and zkPass, and awarded them with funding.

Under the guidance of Binance Labs, these projects have the potential to revolutionize the crypto world with their groundbreaking ideas and solutions. Let’s delve into the details of these exceptional projects that caught the attention of Binance Labs and have the potential to reshape the Web3 ecosystem.

Bracket Lab: Building leveraged structured products on-chain with simple interfaces and innovative, adaptive pricing, Bracket Lab aims to enhance usability. The recently launched BracketX.fi platform enables traders to swiftly capitalize on market volatility in sideways or trending conditions.

DappOS: This project is focused on creating an operating protocol that lowers the barriers to entry into the Web3 space. DappOS aims to improve the usability and accessibility of Web3 applications, making them more user-friendly and widely adopted.

Kryptoskatt: This platform makes it easier for people worldwide to manage their Web3 finance. It provides various solutions, such as accounting, portfolio management, and tax reporting. Kryptoskatt supports over 2000 DeFi protocols, over 100 exchanges and wallets, and over 50 blockchains, making it a convenient one-stop shop for all Web3 finance needs.

Mind Network is a highly secure and encrypted network that utilizes patented Adaptive Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) framework. With Mind Network, users can store their data, smart contracts, and AI on Web3 without worrying about privacy breaches. This decentralized data lake provides high-performance pay-as-you-go data storage and computation with strong encryption measures to ensure complete privacy.

zkPass: With a focus on privacy and decentralized identity verification, zkPass utilizes multi-party computation (MPC) and zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) technologies. The project aims to provide a secure and privacy-preserving identity verification solution for Web3 applications, utilizing state-of-the-art cryptographic techniques.

As the crypto world buzzes with excitement over the achievements of Season 5’s incubated projects, Binance Labs looks forward to embarking on Season 6 of its Incubation Program. Visionary founders at the helm of early-stage projects are strongly encouraged to seize this remarkable opportunity. The application process for Season 6 will open on a rolling basis, promising a fair and inclusive selection process.

Binance Lab’s interest in Web3 innovation

Since its establishment in 2018, Binance Labs has made significant strides in supporting the growth of the crypto ecosystem. With investments in over 200 projects spanning 25 countries, and the successful incubation of more than 50 Web3-native projects through its esteemed Incubation Program, Binance Labs has solidified its position as a leader in the industry.

Notable projects in Binance Labs’ expansive portfolio include the likes of Polygon, Perpetual Protocol, and Dune Analytics. The venture capital and incubation arm of Binance boasts an impressive $7.5 billion in Assets Under Management (AuM) and a staggering Multiple on Invested Capital (MOIC) of 21.0x as of August 2022, establishing it as the largest crypto VC in the industry.

Binance Labs’ unwavering commitment to fostering the growth of the crypto ecosystem has been a driving force behind its continued success. With Season 6 of its Incubation Program on the horizon, Binance Labs remains at the forefront of Web3 innovation.

Stay tuned for the official launch of Binance Labs’ Incubation Program Season 6, where promising projects will once again have the opportunity to unlock their potential and make a lasting impact on the crypto landscape.