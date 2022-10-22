logo
Solana price analysis: SOL gains bullish momentum at $28.1

TL;DR Breakdown
  • Solana price analysis is bearish today.
  • The strongest resistance is present at $34.9.
  • The strongest support is present at $26.9.

Solana price analysis shows rising signs as the market shows massive upside potential. The bulls have regained their control of the Solana market, which will change the course of the market for the better, and SOL now expects the bullish period to take over in the next few days. However, the bears will do everything they can to regain control. As a result, the SOL price has experienced extreme increasing dynamics in the last few hours.

The market shows the price of Solana crashed yesterday to the $27 mark but spiked soon after to $28. Solana continues a positive movement. However, the next day, Solana prices spiked and reached $28. SOL currently trades at $28; SOL has been up 2.72% in the last 24 hours with a trading volume of $717,362,090 and a live market cap of $10,050,382,807. SOL currently ranks at #9 in the cryptocurrency rankings.

SOL/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

Solana price analysis illustrates that the present condition of the market demonstrates bullish potential as the price moves upwards. Moreover, the market’s volatility follows a declining movement, making the cryptocurrency less susceptible to volatile change on either extreme. As a result, the upper limit of Bollinger’s band rests at $30, serving as the strongest resistance point for SOL. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is present at $26.9, serving as a support point for SOL.

The SOL/USD price travels over the Moving Average curve, indicating the market is following a bullish movement. However, as the market experiences declining volatility today, the Solana price has room to preserve the positive trend. In addition, the SOL/USD price seems to move towards the retraced resistance, signifying an increasing market with consistent dynamics.

image 318
SOL/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

Solana price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is 39 making the cryptocurrency enter the lower neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI score moves further upwards, indicating that the buying activity dominates the selling activity while moving towards stability.

Solana price analysis for 24-hours

Solana price analysis has experienced a fluctuating movement in the last few days. However, with the volatility increasing. Moreover, as the volatility opens, it makes the value of the cryptocurrency more volatile to change. As a result, the upper limit of Bollinger’s band rests at $34.9, serving as the most substantial resistance for SOL. Contrariwise, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band rests at $27.2, serving as the strongest support for SOL.

The SOL/USD price appears to be crossing under the Moving Average curve, displaying bearish momentum. However, the support and resistance are opening up, indicating increasing volatility with massive chances of maintaining a positive trend. Hence, the price moves upwards towards increasing characteristics.

image 319
SOL/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score appears to be 34, showing the cryptocurrency’s instability. It falls under the lower neutral region. However, the RSI score follows a linear movement signifying a constant market and gestures toward dormant dynamics. The consistent RSI score indicates buying activity equal to the selling activity.

Solana Price Analysis Conclusion

Solana price analysis shows bullish momentum and further bullish opportunities. Moreover, the bulls have shown their deterrence and might take control of the market soon for the long term as the market shows massive signs of any change. Therefore, according to this analysis, Solana is expected to have a promising future, with the bulls taking the bears completely out of the picture.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

