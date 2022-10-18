Solana price analysis: SOL obtains bearish momentum at $4.5

Solana price analysis shows rising signs as the market shows downside risk. As a result, the bears have obtained control of the Solana market, which might change the course of the market for the worse as bears gather to decline the price, and SOL now expects a positive period to take over in the next few days. As a result, the bears will do everything they can to maintain control. Moreover, the SOL price has experienced decreasing dynamics in the last few hours.

The market shows the price of Solana crashed yesterday to the $30.5 mark and further increased to $30.8. Solana continues a positive movement. Moreover, the next day, Solana prices crashed and reached $30.5. SOL currently trades at $30.8; SOL has been down 1.20% in the last 24 hours with a trading volume of $671,937,970 and a live market cap of $11,054,796,871. SOL currently ranks at #9 in the cryptocurrency rankings.

SOL/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

Solana price analysis illustrates that the present condition of the market demonstrates bearish potential as the price moves downwards. Moreover, the market’s volatility follows an increasing movement, making the cryptocurrency more susceptible to volatile change on either extreme. As a result, the upper limit of Bollinger’s band rests at $31.3, serving as the strongest resistance point for SOL. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is present at $29.3, serving as a support point for SOL.

The SOL/USD price travels over the Moving Average curve, indicating the market is following a bullish movement. However, as the market experiences increasing volatility today, the Solana price has more room to shift to a positive trend; however, that also means that the cryptocurrency has more room to move to the positive side. In addition, the SOL/USD price seems to move downward, signifying a decreasing market with further declining dynamics.

SOL/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

Solana price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is 55 making the cryptocurrency lie in the central-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI score moves downward, indicating that the selling activity exceeds the buying activity while moving toward stability.

Solana price analysis for 24-hours

Solana price analysis has experienced a fluctuating movement in the last few days. However, with the volatility increasing. Moreover, as the volatility opens, it makes the value of the cryptocurrency more vulnerable to change. As a result, the upper limit of Bollinger’s band rests at $34.8, serving as the most substantial resistance for SOL. Contrariwise, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band rests at $29.2, serving as the strongest support for SOL.

The SOL/USD price appears to be crossing over the Moving Average curve, displaying bullish momentum. However, the support and resistance are opening up, indicating increasing volatility with massive chances of obtaining a positive trend. However, the price moves downwards towards decreasing characteristics.

SOL/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score appears to be 44, showing the cryptocurrency’s stability. It falls in the lower-neutral region. However, the RSI score follows a downward movement signifying a decreasing market and gestures toward decreasing dynamics. The decreasing RSI score indicates selling activity exceeds the buying activity.

Solana Price Analysis Conclusion

Solana price analysis shows bearish momentum and further bearish potential. Moreover, the bears have shown their deterrence and might take control of the market soon for the long term as the market shows massive signs of change. Therefore, according to this analysis, Solana is expected to have a bright future, with the bulls taking the bears completely out of the picture, provided the price breaks the market.

