SAND price analysis: SAND gains value at $2.84

TL;DR Breakdown

SAND price analysis is bullish for today.

The strongest resistance is present at $3.6.

The strongest support is available at $2.6.

SAND price analysis reveals that the cryptocurrency has been following a bullish trend, with the price of SAND/USD moving towards the $2.9 mark. On 18 April 2022, the cost of SAND started to suddenly crash and reached $2.5 but shifted to a positive momentum the next day. On 19 April 2022, the price began to spike with positive momentum after experiencing a significant increase to $2.8, which is the current price of SAND.

The market dynamic appears to be strongly bullish, making it suitable for raising the price of SAND. The Sandbox has been up 7.89% in the last 24 hours, with a trading volume of $345,165,617. SAND currently ranks #40 with a live market cap of $3,269,742,836 and a circulating supply of 1,158,437,853 SAND coins.

SAND/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

The SAND price analysis reveals the market’s volatility follows an increasing trend. The price of SAND/USD that is subject to change will change as the volatility fluctuates to either extreme; more volatility means more probability of price change. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $2.9, which serves as the strongest resistance for SAND. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is available at $2.6, which represents the strongest support for SAND.

The SAND/USD price appears to be crossing over the curve of the Moving Average, indicating a bullish trend. However, since the volatility seems to be increasing, the market trend has become more unpredictable. Nevertheless, the SAND price appears to be following an upward direction making the cryptocurrency track an increasing movement, showing positivity and maintaining the bullish trend.

SAND/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57, indicating that the cryptocurrency falls in the stable category falling in the upper neutral region. The RSI path appears to be following an upward direction indicating that the price of SAND is experiencing increment. The RSI score is increasing because of the dominant buying activities.

SAND price analysis for 1-day: SAND attains positive momentum

The SAND price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a decreasing trend, meaning that the price of SAND/USD will follow the volatility into becoming less prone to experience volatile change. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is available at $3.6, which serves as the strongest resistance for SAND. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $2.4, which serves as the strongest support for SAND.

The SAND/USD price appears to be crossing over the curve of the Moving Average, signifying bullish momentum. Bulls control the market for now and are likely to maintain control as the odds stack in their favor. However, the price appears to move upward towards positive dynamics.

SAND/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43, indicating that the cryptocurrency is stable and falls in the lower neutral region. The RSI path appears to follow upward, indicating an increasing market and possible stability. The RSI score increases due to the dominant buying activity.

SAND Price Analysis Conclusion

Careful observations from the SAND price analysis have deduced that the bulls control the market. The price has been climbing to $2.9 for a while and has gained enough potential to attain its goal finally. As a result, the bulls show massive potential to increase the price even more.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.