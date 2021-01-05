TL;DR Breakdown

Polkadot price prediction expects to see $10 by tomorrow

Bullish momentum continues following yesterday BTC correction

Volatility sky-high following DOT price hike

DOT price following the BTC price trend closely

Further corrections expected after a $10 support level is established

Polkadot (DOT) price has seen significant movement over the last two weeks leaping from $5 to just over $10. Following the BTC price correction yesterday, DOT price dipped, but built back up and is now set to see above $10 again within the next couple of days.

DOT price continues to find support levels on it’s rise and, as bullish activity returns, support above $10 continues to become a potential outcome.

At the time writing DOT price currently sits at $9.62 – up almost three percent on the opening price of the day.

