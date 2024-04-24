Why JPMorgan’s CEO doesn’t see a soft landing for U.S. economy

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, recently shared his mixed feelings about the apparently booming U.S. economy, expressing caution about the future. During an extensive interview at the Economic Club of New York, he described the economy’s state as “unbelievable,” noting it has been booming for some time.

Despite this growth, Dimon remains skeptical about the possibility of a smooth economic slowdown, or “soft landing,” which many hope for.

Economic Growth and Projections for the U.S.

According to Dimon, the U.S. is currently outpacing other major economies, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasting it to grow twice as fast as any other G7 country this year. This growth is largely driven by strong household spending and investment, defying the previous concerns that rapid interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve might push the economy into a recession.

Instead, the IMF expects the U.S. economy to grow by 2.7% this year and 1.9% next year, following a 3.4% annual growth rate in the last quarter of 2023. “We’re in pretty good shape, and it looks like a soft landing scenario,” Dimon remarked, though he quickly added, “But put me on the cautious side of that one.”

Dimon recalled a Wall Street saying from his early days that markets often hurt the most people, suggesting current conditions might be deceptive.

Despite the geopolitical tensions not impacting oil prices as expected—they remain around $88 per barrel—Dimon expressed surprise that the situation has not worsened. He warned that it wouldn’t take much for oil and gas prices to surge to $120 or higher, pointing to potential risks to energy infrastructure.

Dimon on Leadership and Global Influence

In the interview, Dimon also reflected on leadership and service. Last year, there were calls for him to run for president, an idea promoted by figures like hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman. Although flattered, Dimon joked about needing to be “anointed” rather than elected.

He advocated for more business leaders to participate in government, suggesting that if Joe Biden or Donald Trump were president next year, they should include members of the opposite party in their cabinets.

He praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his achievements, especially for lifting 400 million people out of poverty, despite criticism from the liberal press. This endorsement highlights Dimon’s acknowledgment of effective leadership beyond the U.S.

Looking forward, Dimon discussed the ongoing resilience of the U.S. economy. Despite expectations that Federal Reserve rate hikes would dampen economic activity, the U.S. GDP is expected to grow at least 2% this quarter, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of solid growth.

This resilience can be attributed to the U.S. continuing to stimulate its economy well beyond the 2020 recession’s end, with approximately $10 trillion in new spending released under Presidents Trump and Biden.

While the rest of the developed world reduced their deficits, the U.S. deficit grew to 40% of GDP, double the average in Europe. This massive fiscal stimulus contributed significantly to U.S. economic growth in 2023, accounting for over a third of it.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy during the pandemic created a liquidity surplus that continues to influence financial markets and asset prices, with the money supply, or M2, remaining well above pre-pandemic levels.

However, this growth has led to an overheated economy with elevated consumer and asset prices, giving the Fed limited room to strategize.

The ongoing high interest rates and substantial government deficits pose risks to the U.S. economy, suggesting that when the stimulus effect wears off, the economic downturn could be more abrupt than many anticipate.