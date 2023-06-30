Will Crypto Go Back Up Or Remain Grounded Like A Moon Rocket Low On Fuel?

Description Cryptocurrencies have experienced a significant downturn, commonly called a crypto winter, with factors such as the stock market, volatility, regulatory challenges, and macroeconomic conditions contributing to the decline. While the future of virtual currencies is uncertain, many crypto experts believe top coins like Bitcoin have a solid chance of recovery in the long term. However, … Read more

Cryptocurrencies have experienced a significant downturn, commonly called a crypto winter, with factors such as the stock market, volatility, regulatory challenges, and macroeconomic conditions contributing to the decline. While the future of virtual currencies is uncertain, many crypto experts believe top coins like Bitcoin have a solid chance of recovery in the long term. However, the volatility and unpredictability of the crypto market make it difficult to make definitive predictions. Investors and analysts continue to closely monitor developments in the industry, including regulatory changes and market trends, to assess the potential for cryptocurrency prices to rise again.

June 2023 Market Overview

The cryptocurrency market has experienced significant turbulence recently, with various factors contributing to its downturn. Market volatility, regulatory challenges, and macroeconomic conditions have all affected the decline. However, there have been some positive developments, such as growing institutional interest in buying crypto and filing Bitcoin ETF applications by major companies like BlackRock and Fidelity Investments. These factors have provided some optimism for the potential recovery of cryptocurrencies in the long term. Despite this, the market remains highly volatile and unpredictable, making it challenging to predict its future trajectory.

In June 2023, the crypto market saw mixed performance. While there have been gradual recoveries in some major digital currencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, recent events, such as the lawsuits filed by the SEC against Binance and Coinbase, have caused significant volatility and a decline in the prices of risky assets. Bitcoin is trading above $30,000, still far below its all-time high, and Ethereum is hovering around $1,930. The market has reacted strongly to regulatory developments, and uncertainty regarding the SEC’s actions continues to impact investor sentiment.

The macroeconomic environment and regulatory landscape are crucial factors shaping the cryptocurrency market. Anticipating rising interest rates, rate hikes, and regulatory changes have contributed to market turbulence. The European Union introduced a digital asset framework called MiCA, outlining regulations in the crypto domain. The SEC has been actively involved in enforcing regulations and crypto regulations in the United States. These factors and ongoing macroeconomic challenges have created an uncertain environment for cryptocurrencies, leading to price fluctuations and market volatility.

On-chain analysis reveals insights into market trends. Short-term holders (STHs) have increasingly sold their holdings, indicating profit-taking and potential short-term downward pressure. Additionally, ETH has faced resistance at $1,920 and has seen a decline in the decentralized applications (DApps) usage on the Ethereum network. The total value locked (TVL) in Ethereum smart contracts has also declined, reaching its lowest since August 2020. These factors contribute to cryptocurrencies’ challenges, with resistance levels and declining market indicators impacting investor sentiment.

Reasons for Cryptocurrency Crash in 2022

The cryptocurrency market faced a significant collapse in 2022, primarily because of the downfall of FTX, one of the largest global cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX’s bankruptcy and its fallout with Binance triggered a massive sell-off in the market and reduced liquidity. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency platform, had planned to acquire FTX but withdrew from the deal, citing concerns about FTX’s finances and ongoing regulatory investigations. This unexpected development shocked crypto investors and caused the current value of Bitcoin to plummet to its lowest level in two years, reaching $69,000 in November 2021.

The events surrounding FTX affected the crypto industry, leading to widespread distrust among financial professionals and skepticism towards centralized crypto establishments and regulatory frameworks. The survival near future of other trading and lending firms like Gemini and Coinbase now faces scrutiny, with their ability to navigate regulation, governance, and management practices becoming critical factors.

In addition to the FTX fallout, the rise in interest rates and the hawkish stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s tighter monetary policy further exacerbated the market’s collapse. The tightening of monetary policy and the bear market in anticipation of higher interest rates created additional uncertainties for retail investors and contributed to the negative sentiment in the crypto market.

Will Crypto go back up

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has shown signs of recovery in recent weeks, with a 4% increase in the past week. This comes after a period of instability caused by various factors, including regulatory issues surrounding the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. However, factors such as a weakening US dollar, rising interest,, cooling inflation, optimism from BlackRock’s ETF filing, and haven flows have contributed to Bitcoin’s recovery. Despite this positive momentum, the road to recovery is still long, as Bitcoin is still down nearly 50% from its all-time high. The cryptocurrency market remains volatile, and crypto traders and investors must remain cautious and attentive to Bitcoin’s movements.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization is around $1.07 trillion, with stablecoins accounting for most of the trading volume. Bitcoin’s dominance in the market cap is currently at 48.45%. In April 2023, Bitcoin briefly touched the resistance level of $30,000 but has since pulled back by approximately 16%. The market’s past performance has been influenced by macroeconomic conditions, regulatory developments, and India’s tough stance on cryptocurrencies, which now fall under the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Looking ahead, there are both positive and negative factors that could impact Bitcoin’s future. On the positive side, the upcoming halving event in 2024, where Bitcoin rewards to miners are halved, is historically seen as a positive catalyst for Bitcoin’s price. Additionally, the resolution of regulatory uncertainties around crypto projects and the adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications could drive mass-market adoption of digital assets and bring value to the crypto market. However, challenges remain, including the need for clear regulations and the potential for market volatility influenced by macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical factors.

Top Crypto Predictions 2023

1. Tim Draper: $250,000

Renowned venture capitalist Tim Draper has consistently expected Bitcoin price prediction Bitcoin will reach $250,000 by the beginning of 2023. He has long advocated for Bitcoin and foresees a future where it becomes a mainstream digital currency again.

2. Gareth Soloway: $9,000

A technical trading expert, Gareth Soloway, sees a potential bottom for Bitcoin at around $9,000 in 2023. While he remains bullish on Bitcoin in the long run, he expects a period of consolidation and further decline before a potential rally.

3. PlanB: $100,000

PlanB, known for using the stock-to-flow model, predicts that Bitcoin could reach $100,000 in 2023. The stock-to-flow model considers scarcity a key factor in Bitcoin’s price trajectory and has gained attention among crypto enthusiasts for its accuracy in previous predictions of the Bitcoin bubble.

As Bitcoin continues to experience price fluctuations, several key factors could contribute to its rally and influence other cryptocurrencies.

Factors That Could Spark Bitcoin’s Rally and Influence Other Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin halving

The upcoming Bitcoin halving event, scheduled for April 2024, has historically preceded significant price rallies and new all-time highs for Bitcoin. The halving reduces the cryptocurrency’s supply rate by half, making it scarcer over time. Analysts anticipate that the market will likely be in an accumulation phase leading up to the halving, which could set the stage for a potential rally. This event has captured the attention of many investors who believe in Bitcoin’s scarcity and long-term value.

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF

The prospect of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by BlackRock, one of the largest investment management firms, has instilled confidence in a potential Bitcoin price rally. BlackRock’s application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a Bitcoin ETF is under review, and approval could provide direct exposure to Bitcoin for investors. Analysts argue that an SEC approval for a Bitcoin Spot ETF could further boost Bitcoin’s bullish prospects, especially after the halving event.

Bitcoin dominance and Altcoin stress

Recent regulatory actions and crackdowns on crypto exchanges like Coinbase and Binance have stressed many top altcoins. This has led to a shift in capital from altcoins to Bitcoin, as the SEC does not consider Bitcoin security. Bitcoin’s market dominance has crossed 50% for the first time in two years, indicating that institutional investors perceive it as a safer option than altcoins. This movement of capital could fuel Bitcoin’s rally and impact the overall cryptocurrency market.

Technical patterns and market sentiment

Technical analysis of Bitcoin’s price charts reveals bullish patterns such as a potential bull flag and an inverse head and shoulders pattern. These patterns suggest the possibility of an upside continuation in Bitcoin’s price recovery. Market sentiment and investor confidence play a crucial role in Bitcoin’s rally. Positive news, regulatory clarity, and increasing mainstream adoption can all contribute to a favorable bull market sentiment that supports a price rally.

Other crypto market rally catalysts

June brings several potential catalysts that could impact the cryptocurrency market after a calm month of May. One significant development is Argentina’s central bank banning payment providers from facilitating cryptocurrency transactions. This move may lead customers to sell off their Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings, particularly as the Argentine peso has experienced a substantial decline of nearly 50% against the U.S. dollar in the past year. This regulatory decision could affect the crypto market in the coming months.

Another notable catalyst for the crypto crash is Tether’s announcement to invest 15% of its net profit into Bitcoin. With a projected buying volume of around $222 million based on its recent quarterly filings, Tether’s investment has the potential to drive Bitcoin prices higher. However, the most influential factor for crypto prices in June remains the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy. The Fed has been actively increasing interest rates since March 2022 to combat inflation, negatively impacting the prices of cryptocurrencies and other risk assets. While there is a 74% chance that the Fed will pause rate hikes in June according to bond market expectations, strong employment or inflation data in May could bring a June rate hike back into consideration.

Bank of America analyst Alkesh Shah suggests that given the current macroeconomic climate, crypto prices may have a limited short-term upside heading into June. The digital asset class and sector is facing a challenging macro backdrop, and with low conviction and limited catalysts, it is likely to remain trapped in a trading range. Shah also notes that hedge funds are returning to token trading, leveraging momentum strategies to some extent due to increased volatility resulting from declining trading volumes. Overall, the combination of regulatory actions, Tether’s investment, and the uncertain direction of Fed monetary policy make June an important month for the crypto market. Still, the prevailing macroeconomic conditions could temper any significant price movements.

Altcoins performance and recent news

Last week witnessed notable developments in the world of altcoins. Ethereum’s layer 2 scalability solution, Optimism, achieved a significant milestone by completing the Bedrock upgrade on June 7. This upgrade represents a significant step towards transforming Ethereum into a “super chain” composed of interconnected mini-blockchains. The Bedrock update aims to enhance the functionality of the chain by reducing deposit confirmation time from 10 minutes to 1 minute and decreasing gas fees by 40%. Additionally, it introduces a multi-client ecosystem to bolster the stability of Optimism’s blockchain technology.

In other news, there has been a surge in unstacking activities following the Shanghai upgrade, with over 3 million ETH withdrawn from staking, according to OKLink’s report as of June 10. Despite this, Ethereum has witnessed an influx of over 3.3 million ETH into staking since the upgrade. Currently, there are 608,332 validators and 19.47 million ETH staked. The Shanghai upgrade has impacted the staking landscape, leading to Bitcoin rise in withdrawals and new stakes.

Furthermore, recent legal proceedings have made headlines, as three venture capital firms—ParaFi, Framework Ventures, and 1kx—have sued Curve founder and chief strategy officer Michael Egorov for alleged fraud and misappropriation of trade secrets. These firms had invested $1 million in Curve in 2020, claiming that Egorov diverted the investment into Curve’s cash pool and failed to return their funds or provide CRV tokens as promised. The allegations include accusations of untrue statements regarding asset placement and the sale of CRV tokens for personal gain while retaining significant control.

Regarding cryptocurrency performance over the past week, Pax Gold (PAXG), Tether (USDT), and USD Coin (USDC) exhibited positive performance, while Dash (DASH), Chiliz (CHZ), ApeCoin (APE), and Optimism (OP) experienced price declines, with Dash recording the highest drop at 19.12%.