TL:DR Breakdown

Polkadot price prediction expects $6 within the next five days

Resistance level found at $6.1

Support level found around $4.5 in late November

Low volatility suggests bullish momentum returning

PolkaBTC currently in alpha testnet phase

Polkadot price prediction: DOT price

Polkadot (DOT) price saw highs of $6 just over one week ago and has been recovering from its fall to $4.5. DOT price saw a significant rise through November but rose too quickly and saw a 25 percent pullback by the 26th of November 2020.

These figures and fluctuations in price closely follow the pattern expressed by the Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) trading pair in recent weeks. As BTC still holds around 60 percent dominance in the crypto market, this repercussion pattern is set to repeat if Bitcoin charts a more bullish spike soon. In turn, DOT price would, in that case, follow suit, perhaps reaching towards $10 in early 2021.

At the time of writing, DOT price is steady around $5.48 and remains bullish through the morning so far.

