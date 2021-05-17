TL;DR Breakdown

Today’s Polkadot price prediction is bullish as the market set a new higher low around $36 over the past 24 hours and currently looks to regain most of the loss. Therefore, we should see Polkadot move back above the $42 mark over the next 24 hours and move higher this week.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades in the red over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has returned below the $45,000 mark with a loss of 8.77 percent, while Ethereum trades with a loss of 8.47 percent. Most of the altcoin market follows this pattern of loss of around 8-12 percent.

DOT/USD opened at $42.5 today after bearish close yesterday. Overnight, DOT/USD continues lower until support was established around the $36 mark. There, bulls regained control and started pushing the Polkadot price higher, indicating that we will see further upside over the next 24 hours.

Polkadot price movement in the last 24 hours

The DOT/USD price moved in a range of $35.43 – $45.41, indicating a moderate amount of volatility. The 24 hour trading volume has increased by 17 percent and totals $5.5 billion, while the total market cap stands at $37.3 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 8th place overall.

DOT/USD 4-hour chart – DOT

On the 4-hour chart, we can see DOT/USD regaining some of the overnight loss as the market prepares to move higher.

The overall market price action continues building bullish momentum over the past days after a sharp retracement to the $28 mark during the end of April. From there, Polkadot started slowly pushing higher with the first resistance target of $42 reached on the 5th of May.

Below the $42 resistance, DOT/USD consolidated for several days, with the $34.5 support retested twice. This Polkadot price action resulted in a sharp push higher on the 14th of May until a new all-time high was set just below the $50 mark.

From there, Polkadot started to retrace over the weekend until almost 30 percent were lost and support was found at the $36 mark. Since another higher low is set and further downside is rejected, we expect the Polkadot price action to move higher later this week.

First resistance on the way up is seen around the $42 mark. Once it is broken, DOT/USD should quickly move higher to the $50 all-time high.

Polkadot Price Prediction: Conclusion

Polkadot price prediction is bullish as the market set a higher low around $36 over the past hours with clear rejection for further downside. Therefore, we expect DOT/USD to move higher over the next 24 hours as bulls look to push towards a new all-time high later this week.

