DOT found support around $35 earlier today.

Next resistance at $38.

The previous swing high of $39.6 draws DOT higher.

Today’s Polkadot price prediction is bullish as the market found support around the $35 mark earlier today and has strong bullish momentum as of now.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall continues pushing higher over the last 24 hours, with Litecoin (LTC) currently leading the field as it has gained 8 percent. Similar performance is seen for the leaders – Bitcoin and Ethereum with an upside of 4.84 and 7.15 percent, respectively.

Polkadot price prediction: Polkadot finds support at $35, pushes towards $38

DOT/USD opened at $35.95 today after several bearish days took the market price from $39.66 to $34.4. Since a new higher low and higher high was set previously, we expect the Litecoin price to have reversed the several-week consolidation in an increasingly tighter range after a strong retracement earlier last month.

Therefore, Litecoin should see a new local high set next week, with the next significant resistance located around the all-time-high of $42.61

Polkadot price movement in the last 24 hours

The DOT/USD price moved in a range of $34.69 – $38.11, indicating a good amount of volatility when compared to previous days. Trading volume has declined by 1.61 percent and totals $2.23 billion over the last 24 hours. Market cap stands at $34.8 billion, ranking Litecoin in 6th place among the top altcoins.

DOT/USD 4-hour chart – Polkadot tests resistance around $38

On the 4-hour chart, Litecoin has posted two solid bullish candles in a row earlier today. This movement likely indicates that the retracement towards the $35 mark has indeed resulted in a strong higher low set for the medium-term trend.

DOT/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Overall, the market has traded in an increasingly tighter range for the past weeks after a very strong pullback took the Polkadot price from $42 to $28 in a couple of days. From there on, several lower highs and higher lows were posted as the market traded around the $30-$35 area.

At the beginning of this month, Polkadot finally managed to push higher and set a clear higher high at the $38 mark. After several days of retracement, Polkadot’s price did find support at the $32 mark and set a strong higher low, indicating that the wait for mid-term trend continuation to the upside is over.

What followed was another push higher towards the current high of $39.66 and another retracement that has set another high low around 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement, indicating a perfect long-position entry opportunity in terms of risk-reward.

Currently, DOT pushes higher again and has already reached previous resistance of around $38. If this resistance is broken, we can expect a swift move towards the current local high of $38. From there, if the Polkadot price can continue its bullish momentum, we are likely to see the all-time-high of $42.6 tested next week. Once this level is breached, Polkadot has no more resistance ahead, and we could see a continuation of exponential bullish market movement during the first weeks of 2021.

Alternatively, suppose the current resistance at $38 holds Polkadot from further upside. In that case, we could see another short-term correction and retest towards the $35-$35 area, from which a long position could be taken as long as the current higher low is not breached.

Polkadot Price Prediction: Conclusion

Polkadot price prediction is bullish as the market has set a clear higher low around the $35 mark, which held the price from moving any lower yesterday. From there on, we are sure to see the Litecoin price move even higher and break the current high of $39.66 next week or perhaps even by the end of tomorrow.

