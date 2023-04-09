logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Polkadot price analysis: Bearish pressure takes DOT to $6.13 as bulls struggle

Polkadot price analysis

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Polkadot price analysis supports bears
  • The resistance level for DOT/USD is at $6.23
  • Support for DOGE is found at $6.11

The latest Polkadot price analysis shows signs of a downtrend, as the price underwent a substantial decline in the last 24 hours. The day started with buying pressure building up in the market; however, the bears were quick to take over and push the price down to its current level of $6.13. This saw the price move up from $6.23 to touch its intraday low of $6.11, but this proved to be a level too far for bulls as bears took control and drove the price back down.

Polkadot price analysis 1-day price chart: Bearish activity at peak as DOT levels shrink further

The one-day Polkadot price analysis confirms a bearish trend for cryptocurrency, as the DOT/USD value is going through a drop. A considerable degree of downfall in coin value is being detected due to rising bearish pressure. If the sellers remain persistent, it can be predicted that the price will lower further in the next few weeks. The price is now standing at $6.13, which is a relatively lower level if we compare it to its moving average (MA) value of $6.29.

image 173
DOT/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The 50-day moving average (MA) of DOT/USD is now at $6.11, while the 200-day MA is standing at $7.45. The Moving average converges divergence (MACD) indicator is also showing a bearish signal, with its red line sharply falling below the blue line. In addition, the relative strength index (RSI) is at 47.85, which further indicates that the price is slightly neutral and could experience a slight rebound in the near future.

Polkadot price analysis: Recent updates

The four-hour Polkadot price analysis dictates a downtrend, as well as the bears performed overwhelmingly. Although the bulls managed to upgrade coin value in the earlier hours of the day and are trying to elevate the price level at press time as well, the bears have successfully secured their winning position by plunging down the price four hours earlier. The damage has resulted in price devaluation up to the $6.13 mark. If we discuss the moving average indicator, then its value is currently $6.15.

image 172
DOT/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator shows a bearish signal as the MACD line has crossed under the signal line, while the relative strength index (RSI) is at 39.59, indicating a bearish sentiment in the near term. The 20-SMA has crossed above the 50-SMA; however, it is yet to be seen if this will hold in the coming hours.

Polkadot price analysis conclusion

The latest Polkadot price analysis suggests that the bearish pressure is likely to persist in the current market and could extend further. The bears have had the upper hand over the bulls, pushing the price down to its current level of $6.13. However, if the bulls manage to make a comeback, then we may see some upside movement in the coming days.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Editah Patrick

Editah Patrick

Editah is a versatile fintech analyst with a deep understanding of blockchain domains. As much as technology fascinates her, she finds the intersection of both technology and finance mind-blowing. Her particular interest in digital wallets and blockchain aids her audience.

Related News

Hot Stories

France is demanding that Europe cuts ties with the United States
09 April, 2023
2 mins read
Ripple CTO David Schwartz urges adoption of Blockchain-Agnostic Solutions to boost XRP adoption
09 April, 2023
2 mins read
SushiSwap Hacked: $3.3 Million Stolen from User's Account
09 April, 2023
2 mins read
LooksRare launches V2 with improved features
09 April, 2023
2 mins read
Russia makes new record in crypto mining
09 April, 2023
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

France is demanding that Europe cuts ties with the United States
09 April, 2023
2 mins read
Russia makes new record in crypto mining
09 April, 2023
2 mins read
America's first nuclear-powered Bitcoin mine reaches record-breaking zero-carbon energy rate
09 April, 2023
2 mins read
OpenSea shares sold at discounted prices through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) amid market downtown
09 April, 2023
2 mins read
Majority of the people in Forbes’s 30 Under 30 list face jail
08 April, 2023
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here