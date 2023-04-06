logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Polkadot price analysis: DOT fighting to stay above $6 support after latest decline

Polkadot price analysis

TL;DR Breakdown

. Polkadot price shows new bearish trend in place
. Price remained in horizontal trend over the week
. Current trend could see price drop past $6 support

Polkadot price analysis shows a bearish trend moving into place on the daily chart, as the token dropped another 2 percent over the past 24 hours to move as low as $6.24. After spending most of the start of this month in a sideways trend around the $6.4 mark, DOT failed to breach the next resistance point at $6.5. The token could now be heading into a restart around the $6 support zone to launch the next uptrend. The market cap for Polkadot dropped to $8,188,870,395, with the coin occupying the 11th rank in the crypto market.

The larger cryptocurrency market showed downtrend similar to Polkadot, with Bitcoin declining below the $28,000 mark, and Ethereum dropping 2 percent to $1,800. Among leading Altcoins, Ripple moved down to $0.50, with Cardano lowering 2 percent to $0.38. Meanwhile, Dogecoin underwent a much severe 7 percent decline to move down to $0.08.

Screenshot 2023 04 06 at 11.20.43 PM
Polkadot price analysis: Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

Polkadot price analysis: RSI headed towards oversold zone on daily chart

On the 24-hour candlestick chart for Polkadot price analysis, price can be seen extending from a horizontal trend into a bearish setup altogether. With the $6.5 resistance keeping further away from current price, DOT has moved below the 9 and 21-day moving averages, and the crucial 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $6.31 on the daily chart.

DOTUSDT 2023 04 06 23 25 12
Polkadot price analysis: 24-hour chart. Source: Trading View

The 24-hour relative strength index (RSI) can be seen ramping downwards to approach the oversold zone amid the persistent bearish hold. Having moved down to 51 from over 58 over the past 24-48 hours shows lowering market valuation for DOT. Meanwhile, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) curve also shows a potential bearish divergence in place. Price prediction for Polkadot remains a move down to $6 support before the next uptrend to test the $6.5 resistance.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Razi Khan

Razi Khan

A Master's graduate in Renewable Energy Systems from England, UK, Razi is a tech-enthusiast. He's served as a content specialist for BlockPublisher in the US and has been an avid member of the crypto space as a journalist, trader, investor and analyst since 2018.

Related News

Hot Stories

Int'l securities body IOSCO announces plans for crypto asset regulation report for 2023
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Binance CEO Clarifies Misinformation About Derivatives License in Australia
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Cardano (ADA) & Polygon (MATIC) investors rushing towards Digitoads for 10x growth as their investments stall
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
BendDAO Empowers NFT Investors with Web3 Financial Reporting
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: Following a downward spiral, the DOT price declines to the $6.19 mark
07 April, 2023
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Binance CEO Clarifies Misinformation About Derivatives License in Australia
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
EigenLayer Protocol Allows Restaking of Ethereum Assets on Emerging Networks
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - April 6th
06 April, 2023
2 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - April 6th
06 April, 2023
2 mins read
US Treasury’s report point to illegal DeFi use by Criminals and North Korea
06 April, 2023
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here