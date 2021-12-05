TL;DR Breakdown

Polkadot price analysis is bearish today.

Resistance for DOT/USD is present at $33.6.

Support for DOT/USD is present at $27.2.

The Polkadot price analysis is bearish today as a further decrease in price has been observed. The price has been devalued till $28.7 today as well after encountering extreme loss yesterday when the coin crashed from $33.7 down to $29.3 while swinging as low as $27 at a time. The DOT/USD has been on a downtrend since 5th November, and today it completed a month of being on the decline, setting a lower low for the last two months. Currently, the price had come below the consolidation level of the month of September before it started its journey towards the higher side.

DOT/USD 1-day price chart: Downside continues as market pressure still persists

The one-day Polkadot price analysis is showing a bearish trend for today as the price has been depreciated today as well. The bearish momentum has been continuing over the past few weeks, and today, the trend is the same. The price has been lowered to the $28.7 level after the latest drop. The moving average indicator (MA) is present at the $34.8 mark above the price level.

DOT/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is present at index 28 in the oversold region, indicating unfavorable circumstances for DOT. The volatility has been on the higher side for a long time, and the situation is the same volatility-wise. The upper Bollinger band value is $45, whereas the lower Bollinger band value is $29, and the price is trading below the lower value. The Bollinger bands are maintaining an average of $37.

Polkadot price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

Yesterday’s drop in price has been quite damaging to the market value of DOT. The current price is still below the moving average, whose value is present at the $29 mark on the 4-hour chart. The price is going up once again as a bullish trend has been observed during the last four hours. Although the price recovered earlier for a brief period yesterday but decreased again, and the most recent trend is going in favor of bulls.

DOT/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands indicator average has been maintained at $32, whereas the upper Bollinger band is showing a $39 value, and the lower band is showing a $25 value, representing high volatility range for DOT. The RSI curve is floating just at the borderline of the neutral and oversold zone at index 30.8, heading slightly up due to the last green candlestick, but still, the pressure seems to be there.

The price has been trading towards the downward direction if we see the DOT’S progress for the past month. This is why the technical indicators chart for DOT/USD is indicating a bearish trend, with only one indicator on buying position, eight indicators on neutral position, and 16 indicators on selling position.

Polkadot price analysis conclusion

The Polkadot price analysis report shows a downward movement in price has been observed during the last 24-hours, which is a continuation of the bearish trend. The price has dropped down to the $28.7 level because of the constant downtrend that has been following for the past few days and took a steep plunge yesterday. The price might go lower in the coming hours as the last candlestick on the four hours price chart might also turn red, as the momentum is not there for bulls, and the RSI is indicating the same.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.