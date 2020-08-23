The Litecoin price line approached the $60.5 level on the 22nd of August. Crypto Engineer is a crypto analyst on Trading View, who believes that the LTC price will soar up towards the $140 level.

1-Day Litecoin price analysis

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency stood above the $59 level just as the 1-Day trade began, after which the price showed ruffled movements within the first quarter of the day’s trade. After 06:00 GMT, the price line gradually moved above the $59.5 level and traded between the $59 and $60.5 levels until the end of the day.

The highest price for the 22nd of August was $60.51 US Dollars. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency was observed trading at $59 US Dollars.

What to expect from Litecoin’s price?

The Crypto Engineer believes that the LTCUSD trading pair will rise towards the $140 level as the cryptocurrency has recently broken above a descending trend-line.

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

As per the chart above, Litecoin can be observed trading below a descending trend-line since 2018. The LTC price moved below an important resistance zone at the $140 level. The analyst believes that the cryptocurrency has entered a buy zone, which is why the traders should enter this trade now.

The descending trend-line was broken by the cryptocurrency in August 2020, and the LTC price is now expected to rise to the $140 resistance zone. The analyst added that if LTC gathers enough bullish momentum, it may rise to four digits as well.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.