Square Enix and Animoca Brands Collaborate for the Next Big Release

Animoca Brands Japan, which is a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, recently entered into an MoU with Square Enix to support the marketing of its upcoming game SYMBIOGENESIS and its associated NFT collection.

If you were not aware, Square Enix is the company behind the famous Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts series. SYMBIOGENESIS is another RPG from this studio that is populated with 10000 NFT characters.

The associated NFTs will not only work as in-game characters and PFPs that players can use to interact with the community, they will also provide access to the game itself.

Why did Square Enix partner with Animoca Brands?

Animoca Brands has a large portfolio of over 400 Web3 companies and it has already established itself as a leader in the space. The main goal of this partnership is to support SYMBIOGENESIS with its overseas expansion. Animoca will be supporting SYMBIOGENESIS marketing activities, collaborations with other companies, and global NFT sales.

However, this is not the first time Square Enix and Animoca Brands have partnered up. In 2022, the two worked together on bringing Dungeon Siege RPG experience in The Sandbox.

Dungeon Siege in The Sandbox (Source: The Sandbox Announcement)

How does this partnership impact Web3 gaming?

Well, we already know that Square Enix is a leading studio in Web2 gaming. The number of players in Final Fantasy IV have reached 30 million as of 2024, and this number has grown consistently over the years. Similarly, another one of its major titles, Kingdom Hearts sold over 36 million copies as of 2022.

Number of players in Final Fantasy between 2015-2024 (source: Statista)

When we look at these numbers, it becomes certain that Square Enix is a whale in Web2 gaming. Now that it is releasing another RPG with NFT elements, an increasing number of traditional gamers will get to experience the utility of NFTs.

If a big player like Square Enix takes this route, it is likely that other major studios will also follow suit to maintain competition. And that is exactly how adoption happens! For now, it’s great news but in the end, it will all depend on how well SYMBIOGENESIS will perform when it’s released.

This news story has been sourced from Animoca Brands official announcement.