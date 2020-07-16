On the 16th of July, Litecoin price fell towards the $41.50 mark. The cryptocurrency trades between the $41.50 and $42.50 levels, while crypto analysts on TradingView believe that LTC price may see an uptrend ahead.

1-Day Litecoin price analysis

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

At the start of the 16th of July, LTC traded between the $43.00 and $43.50 price levels, while it turned bearish after the first quarter of the day’s trade. Before 07:30 GMT, the price had fallen below the $41.50 mark. At the time of writing, Litecoin was observed trading at $42.02 US Dollars.

For the day’s highest, LTC price reached the $43.43 mark, while the day’s lowest price was recorded to be $41.14.

What to expect from Litecoin’s price?

Baki Shirzadi is a TradingView analyst who believes that the LTCUSD pair will drop towards the $39 support.

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

As per the crypto analyst’s idea, the buy zone for this trade lies near the $39.026 mark, which means that if LTC price falls to the support next, it will then turn bullish and move past the $50 mark as shown in the chart above.

For this trading idea, the analyst has suggested that traders buy LTC in the $37 to $39 zone.

What’s next for LTC?

Henrudena is another TradingView analyst who is of the opinion that the LTCUSD pair will see a rise towards across the $50 mark.

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

On the 1-Day chart, the analyst drew a wave correction for the LTCUSD pair, and they believe that the cryptocurrency will move past the $60 mark to complete this wave correction.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.