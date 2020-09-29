Litecoin price predictions are optimistic that the price would rise to $48.

Despite the optimism, LTC price saw a flash crash to $45 mark.

Analysts believe that the cryptocurrency is moving in an descending channel but likely to breakout.

LTC price can hit as high as $51, analyst.

Per the Litecoin price prediction by Solldy the LTC price is likely to rise towards the $48 mark. The cryptocurrency traded within a day’s range of $44.98 to $47.04. Previously, LTC fell towards the $45 mark.

1-Day Litecoin price analysis

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency fell to a day’s low of $44.98 on the 24-hour chart. Litecoin was priced at $45.11 US Dollars at the time of writing.

What to expect from the LTC price?

Trading View analyst Harison is of the opinion that the LTC price will see an uptrend towards the $51 mark. Per the Litecoin price prediction, the cryptocurrency currently trades inside a parallel channel that is placed inside a bigger descending channel.

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

Per the analyst, the cryptocurrency will break above the parallel channel and the descending channel to move towards the resistance structure that lies believe the $49.8 and $51 price levels. The stop-loss for this trade was placed at $44.32, while the target price was marked at $51.04 US Dollars. The Litecoin price prediction suggests that the cryptocurrency’s price will explode towards the $50 mark soon.

Will Litecoin fall below $40?

The Trading View analyst Arman Rajaei believes that the LTC price will form an upward wave towards the $51 mark, which will then be followed by a downward move towards the $37 mark.

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

Per the Litecoin price prediction, the cryptocurrency will observe a bullish momentum and rise past the $51 mark. This increase in price will be followed by a price correction that will cause the price trajectory to fall towards the support structure formed below the $37 mark.

Will LTC price see another correction?

The Trading View analyst Project Syndicate believes that the LTC price will rise past the $52 mark soon. Per the Litecoin price prediction, the cryptocurrency will see a fall towards the $42 mark before seeing the rise in price.

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

Per the 4-hour chart for the LTCUSD pair, the cryptocurrency will see a brief short towards the $41 mark, after which the price is expected to rise past the $52 level. The analyst believes that the LTC price will see a correction after reaching the $53 mark. The correction will cause the price to fall towards the $35 level. The first target price was marked at $40, whereas the second target price was laid at $35. The analyst believes that the traders should short the assets and get paid.

What’s next for Litecoin?

The Trading View analyst Solldy believes that the LTCUSD pair will rise towards the $48 mark soon. Per this Litecoin price prediction, the cryptocurrency trades above an ascending trendline.

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

Per the chart, the cryptocurrency has been trading above an ascending trendline ever since it fell towards the $41 level on the 21st of September. The analyst is of the opinion that the cryptocurrency will retest the rising resistance (red) near the $47.5 mark. On the 28th of September, the LTC price fell bearish and moved towards $45 instead of ascending towards the resistance.

