The Litecoin price followed the bears and fell to the $56 mark on the 11th of August. The cryptocurrency’s trajectory on the 24-Hour chart had been observed varying within the day’s range of $53.68 to $59.74.

1-Day Litecoin price analysis

At the start of the 11th of August, the LTC price was at the $58.5 mark, after which the price line rose to a day’s high of $59.78 US Dollars. Litecoin’s price began to decline right after it approached the day’s high, and it had called to the $57.5 mark by noon. At the time of writing, Litecoin was seen trading at $55.84 US Dollars.

What’s next for LTC price?

The Trading View analyst Thinking Ants Ok highlighted a descending trading channel for the LTCUSD pair on the 1-Day chart. The analyst believes that the LTC price will now rise towards the $80 mark as it has observed a breakout above the descending parallel channel.

As per the idea above, LTC price has been trading over a support zone placed above the $25 level, while the resistance zone lies below the $100 mark. The broken descending structure, which forms a descending trendline over the LTCUSD pair, started after the cryptocurrency peaked near the $145 level in June 2020.

What to expect from LTC?

Vladimir Ribakov is a Trading View analyst who also drew a triangle trading pattern for the LTCUSD pair on the 4-Hour chart.

The analyst has described their idea as a long-term trade opportunity for the LTCUSD pair, and they believe that since the cryptocurrency is about to reach the end of the triangle, it will break above the trading pattern and then move towards the $66 mark.

The analyst expects further continuation for LTC price after the ongoing correction is completed.

