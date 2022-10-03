logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bearish as price slips to $52.76

Litecoin price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Litecoin price analysis is in a bearish trend
  • Support for LTC/USD is present at $51.77
  • Litecoin price is facing resistance at $53.09
image 26
Cryptocurrencies price heat map, Source: Coin360

Litecoin price analysis reveals that after a brief bullish surge, LTC has fallen back below the $53 level against the US dollar. The price is now trading close to the key support at $52.76 and is down by 0.41% on the day. The coin has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, and its trading volume over the past 24 hours has been $313 million. The support for the LTC/USD pair is present at $51.77, while the resistance levels are at $53.09, showing a bearish trend for the coin.

LTC/USD 1-day price chart: Downtrend causes price depression up to $52.76

The Daily Litecoin price analysis shows that LTC has formed a descending channel on the charts, and the price is now trading very close to the bottom of this range. The bulls have failed to push the price above the $53.09 resistance, and as a result, the price has started to move lower. The key support for the coin is now present at $51.77, and if this level is breached, we can expect LTC to fall towards the $53.00 level. On the other hand, if the price manages to rebound from the current level, we can expect it to test the $53.09 resistance once again.

image 24
Source: Trading view

The volatility is high and seems to be increasing as Bolling bands are expanding, with the upper band at $53.09 and the lower band at $51.77 representing the strongest support. The average of Bollinger bands is $52.76 above the current price. The moving average (MA) is at the $53.00 level below the SMA 50 curve, and the relative strength index (RSI) is at index 43.65 and going further down.

Litecoin price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour Litecoin price analysis shows that bears have made quite a comeback today, and the price is falling as bears are securing red candlestick on the charts. LTC price is decreasing continuously from the start of the trading session, as bears are gearing up to damage the price value further.

image 25
Source: Trading View

The Bollinger bands are showing the following readings; the upper band is present at the $54.33 level, and the lower band is at $51.95. The moving average (MA) is at the $52.65 level, and the relative strength index (RSI) is at 44.98 points, which represents a bearish trend for LTC.

Litecoin price analysis conclusion

The one-day and the four-hour Litecoin price analysis predicts a strong bearish trend for the day as the coin price covered a steep downward curve in the past 24 hours. Although the bearish wave was traveling quite swiftly, today, the coin value decreased up to the $52.76 mark as the bearish trend intensified. On the other hand, the hourly price analysis shows a bearish inclination, so further downfall can also be expected.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Ann Mugoiri

Ann Mugoiri

Ann likes to write about crypto and blockchain technology. She has been following the development of these technologies for a few years and believes that they have the potential to disrupt many industries.She has specialized in technical analysis to help cryptocurrency traders make more informed decisions.

Related News

Hot Stories

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bearish as price slips to $52.76
03 October, 2022
3 mins read
Is SEC threatening the crypto community with its actions?
03 October, 2022
3 mins read
Solana price analysis: SOL shows stable dynamics at $32.2 after a bearish run
03 October, 2022
3 mins read
What's going on with Credit Suisse?
03 October, 2022
3 mins read
Oryen (ORY), Fantom (FTM) And Pancakeswap (CAKE) Could Make You A Millionaire
03 October, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

What's going on with Credit Suisse?
03 October, 2022
3 mins read
Weekly crypto price analysis: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, and SOL
01 October, 2022
3 mins read
Solana restarted for the 8th time. What went wrong this time?
01 October, 2022
3 mins read
LUNC is finally deflationary
01 October, 2022
3 mins read
Is Africa winning in crypto adoption?
01 October, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us