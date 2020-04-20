On the 19th of April, the IOTA price line fell to the $0.1570 level after it had reached across the $0.1640 mark on the 18th of April. The cryptocurrency traded between the $0.1560 and $0.1640 levels for the day.

1-Day IOTA Price Analysis (19th April)

IOTA Price Chart by TradingView

According to the price chart above, the IOTA price line began the day’s trade at the $0.1620 level, after which it fell towards the $0.1600 mark. The cryptocurrency traded between the $0.1580 and $0.1630 with irregular price movements until after midday on the 19th of April. After 12:00 GMT, the coin fell to a day’s low of $0.15348833 US Dollars, while it rose back to the $0.1620 mark near 17:00 GMT.

After seeing bears at 19:00 GMT, the cryptocurrency’s price line fell towards the $0.1570 mark while the day had come to its conclusion. The IOTAUSD pair closed the day with a trading price of $0.15708609 US Dollars.

IOTA: technical indicators

IOTA Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $0.15739033 mark. The 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA, at $0.15786377.

On the 19th of April, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bullish and reached across the level 90.00 twice on the scale. This indicates that the cryptocurrency was overbought at the two instances, at which the RSI had reached highs of 91.48 and 96.17. The RSI closed at 34.94.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.