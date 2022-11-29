Filecoin price analysis: FIL gains value at $4.38

Filecoin price analysis shows that the price of FIL/USD has followed a strong upwards trend in the last 24 hours. The price has continued a positive movement, increasing significantly, barely shying away from the $4.18 mark. However, the market’s direction is bullish; the cryptocurrency appears to move upwards. Today, on November 29, 2022, the cost of FIL has been up 3.63% in the last 24 hours, with a trading volume of $95,408,859. Hence, being #31 in the cryptocurrency ranking with a live market capital of $1,433,268,246.

Filecoin price analysis 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

The hourly Filecoin price analysis is showings signs of a solid bullish trend, as the price has increased significantly. After the last price correction observed yesterday, the trend reversed in favor of the bullish side, as the bulls were leading the price chart earlier. Nonetheless, an upward trend has been observed in the last four hours, as the price has moved up to the $4.38 level after swinging as high as the $4.40 resistance level. The RSI, a momentum indicator, has also moved up to the 49.32 level.

FIL/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The volatility and strong upward momentum that we have observed in Filecoin price analysis recently might continue in the near future. The Bollinger bands are indicating a period of high volatility, and the MACD is also showing signs of bullish pressure in the market.

Filecoin price analysis 24-hour price chart: FIL /USD trades at $4.38 after a bullish run

Based on the 24-hour price chart for Filecoin price analysis, it is clear that Filecoin has continued to experience a bullish run, gaining value and increasing trading volumes. The cryptocurrency’s price hit a high of $4.40 earlier today, and it appears to be steadily moving up. However, we can expect to see some level of price volatility as the cryptocurrency approaches key resistance levels such as $4.40 and $4.50.

FIL/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The Moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is also showing signs of bullish momentum, suggesting that the upward trend in FIL price may continue over the next few days. The Upper Bollinger band is at $4.53, which could act as a short-term resistance level, while the lower band is at $4.13, which could act as a support level for the price of FIL. The RSI indicator is also showing that the market sentiment is strongly bullish, with values above 40.05 indicating positive momentum.

Filecoin price analysis conclusion

Overall, it appears that the Filecoin price analysis is moving upwards in a strong and sustained bullish trend. While there could be some short-term price fluctuations, the overall trend is bullish and we can expect to see continued increases in the value of FIL over the next few days.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.