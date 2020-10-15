Filecoin to be launched today

To be listed on crypto exchange giants like Gemini, Binance, Kraken etc

The much heralded Filecoin mainnet would begin operation today which would see it end a waiting period that has lasted for as long as three years for investors that had invested in the project.

Crypto Exchange giants like Binance, Kraken, Gemini and some others have already announced their plan to list the Filecoin immediate its mainnet is launched.

Filecoin anticipation as high as Bitcoin and Ethereum

Gemini cofounder, Tyler Winklevoss made it known via a tweet that Filecoin Mainnet launch ranks as high as the anticipation for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

He also used the opportunity to announce that Gemini would be supporting the coin immediately it is available.

In a blog article released by Gemini, they also made it known that users will be able to make deposits and withdraw transactions on the FIL

while at the same time, they are also granting a custodial support for the coin.

Kraken will also support Filecoin

Kraken too confirmed that the much anticipated coin will be available on its platform and there would be an initial four trading pair available to users of Kraken.

Users of Kraken can be assured that they would be allowed to trade against crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum and currencies like the United States Dollar and Euros.

The long wait

You will recall that Filecoin initially made a coin offering of $205 million dollar and it has been three years after it made that offering public. This was a record making initial coin offering then.

The coin was earlier designed to launch in 2019 but it did not. However, the coin has been able to maintain interest of industry players with over 230 projects and over a thousand developers ready to work on the coin immediately it goes live.