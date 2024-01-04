ZRX Price Prediction 2024-2033

ZRX is an Ethereum coin used to power the 0x protocol and is one of the more decent digital assets. The 0x protocol itself allows Ethereum tokens to be traded at a low cost directly from an Ethereum wallet. These two features – Ethereum-based tokens and Ethereum smart contracts- have given the cryptocurrency market bullish momentum in the previous months.

0x rallied by more than 47% after it was announced that Coinbase NFT would be using the protocol to power its new platform. 0x has been observed to spike 2 years at a time which first happened in 2018, then leveled for almost 2 years and spiked again to almost 50% in 2020.

Due to its utility, investing in ZRX might be good for the long term, but then again, ZRX is dependent on a number of things in its niche space. 0x is a really useful coin and it’s linked to ETH, so a rise is possible with ETH rising and also with DeFi. There are also multi-chain NFT swaps powered by 0x Protocol v4.

Let’s observe ZRX price predictions and potential targets for 2024.

How much is 0x worth?

Today’s 0x price is $0.238700 with a 24-hour trading volume of $58,757,622. 0x is down 5.13% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #166, with a live market cap of $279,081,155. It has a circulating supply of 847,496,055 ZRX coins and a max. supply of 1,000,000,000 ZRX coins.

Also Read:

ZRX(0x) coin price analysis: ZRX Faces Immediate Bearish Trends, Eyeing Long-Term Gains

ZRX holds above the support level of $0.3183

MACD shows a negative crossover, hinting at market caution

Potential for a bullish recovery to surpass resistance at $0.3426

ZRX Price Analysis 4-hour Chart: 0x Breaks Down from Consolidation Range, Approaches $0.3192 Support

On the 4-hour price chart, ZRX has been observed trading within a range between $0.3426 and $0.3997 over recent weeks. However, there has been a notable shift in its trajectory as it recently broke downward from this consolidation zone. This movement is taking the token towards a support level at $0.3192. Adding to the bearish outlook, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reinforces this sentiment, indicating that ZRX is currently in an oversold region. This suggests a heightened bearish momentum in the market, but also an opportunity for entry.

ZRX Price Analysis 1-day Chart: ZRX Eyes Key Levels, Bullish Push Could Target $0.3997

In the current one-day trading chart, 0x (ZRX) is positioned above its support level of $0.3183, indicating the potential for a bullish recovery that could propel the token past its resistance at $0.3426. However, if the market takes a bearish turn, ZRX might fall to a lower support level at $0.3096. Should the token experience a positive surge, the next targets to watch are $0.3426 and $0.3997. Conversely, a downward trend could see the price dropping to $0.2871. This market analysis is further supported by the MACD indicator, which currently shows a negative crossover, suggesting a cautious market sentiment.

ZRX Coin Price Predictions 2024-2033

ZRX Price Predictions by Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum Price ($) Average Price ($) Maximum Price ($) 2024 0.454 0.467 0.552 2025 0.642 0.666 0.791 2026 0.897 0.93 1.11 2027 1.30 1.34 1.57 2028 1.87 1.93 2.25 2029 2.75 2.83 3.26 2030 3.92 4.07 4.92 2031 5.70 5.91 6.92 2032 8.35 8.58 9.91 2033 12.17 12.59 14.72

ZRX Price Prediction for 2024

According to our market analysis, we anticipate the ZRX market will experience a significant upsurge by 2024, with the trading price expected to reach as high as $0.552. This bullish trend is expected to be sustained, with an average trading price of $0.467 projected for the same period. We predict that the market will experience a minimum value of $0.454, providing traders with a reliable support level.

ZRX Price Prediction for 2025

Our ZRX price prediction for 2025 indicates that the 0x cryptocurrency is likely to experience significant growth, with a projected minimum price of $0.642 and a maximum ZRX price of $0.791. The average market price is expected to reach $0.666.

ZRX Coin Price Prediction for 2026

Our ZRX price prediction for 2026 suggests that the market value of 0x coin will range between a minimum of $0.8969 and a maximum of $0.11. However, our analysis indicates that the average forecast price for ZRX in 2026 is expected to be $0.9302.

0x (ZRX) Price Prediction for 2027

Our ZRX price prediction for 2027 indicates a strong bullish pattern, with a maximum price range of $1.57, a minimum price of $1.30, and an average trading price of $1.34. The growth of the DeFi space in the coming years is expected to have a significant impact on these market prices for ZRX.

0x Price Prediction for 2028

Our ZRX price prediction for 2028 suggests that the token’s value will experience a consistent upward trend. Based on our analysis, we anticipate an average price of $1.93 and a peak value of $2.25, with the lowest possible price being $1.87.

ZRX (0x) Price Prediction for 2029

Our ZRX price forecast for 2029 suggests that 0x could surpass the $3 mark, with a maximum price of $3.26, a minimum price of $2.75, and an average market value of $2.83.

ZRX Price Prediction for 2030

Our prediction for the ZRX price in the year 2030 suggests that the market will experience a bullish trend throughout the year, resulting in the coin reaching a maximum value of $4.92 and a minimum of $3.92. Investors can anticipate an average trading value of $4.07 for ZRX.

ZRX 0x Price Prediction for 2031

In the year 2031, we predict the ZRX market will experience significant growth, resulting in a minimum price of $5.70 and an average price of $5.91. If the crypto market continues to expand, there is a possibility that the coin could reach a peak value of $6.92.

ZRX Price Prediction for 2032

Our forecast for ZRX price in 2032 suggests a bullish market trend, resulting in the coin reaching a maximum price value of $9.91 and a minimum of $8.35. On average, traders can anticipate a price of $8.58.

ZRX Price Prediction for 2033

Based on our ZRX Price Prediction for 2033, it is projected that the trading volume and market capitalization of ZRX will be on the rise, resulting in a minimum price of $12.17 and a maximum price of $14.72. The expected average price is projected to be approximately $12.59.

ZRX Price Prediction by Wallet Investor

Wallet Investor’s ZRX price prediction suggests that ZRX will surge to 0.852 USD in 2025 and continue to increase in the following years, reaching $2.772 by 2029.

ZRX Price Prediction by Technewsleader

Technewleader’s analysis projects significant growth for ZRX in the coming years. They predict that the 0x protocol price will reach up to $0.643 in 2024, and $0.9392 in 2025. The forecast for 2028 shows a minimum price of $2.48 and a potential high of $2.88. For 2030, they suggest a dramatic increase, with ZRX possibly hitting $6.38. By 2033, the price is anticipated to oscillate between $16.59 and $20.15.

ZRX Price Prediction by Coincodex

Coincodex’s 5-day forecast shows a slight rise to $0.3326, while a month later, it’s expected to level at $0.3093. In 3 and 6 months, projections are for ZRX to drop $0.2792 and recover to $0.3696, respectively. Their 1-year outlook suggests a high of $0.4699 for the coin.

ZRX Price Predictions by Industry Influencers

Crypto4light Market delves into the historical perspective of ZRX’s price movement, noting its all-time high ($2.5) and lowest point ($0.15). The analyst also revisits the high of $2.39 reached during a previous bull run, offering insights into the coin’s potential during favorable market conditions. Crypto4light Market outlines future price targets, including a conservative estimate of $1.72, which considers the coin’s market capitalization and circulating supply. More ambitiously, a potential new all-time high is suggested at $2.75, slightly surpassing the historical peak. Additionally, he mentions an accumulation zone around $0.27, suggesting it as a viable entry point for long-term investment.

ZRX (0x) Overview

Source: coinmarketcap.com

ZRX Price History

0x token came about in 2016 through the creation of Will Warren and Amir Bandeali. In 2016, ZRX traded against the dollar at just below $0.19. However, this wasn’t going to last long as we saw the token rise to a $0.38 high in September 2017. Thus, the price rose two times the previous.

Source: Coinmarketcap.com

The momentum maintained a wavering level throughout 2017, from a high of $0.205 just about the beginning of the year to an astonishing $0.685 at the end of 2017.

In 2018, the token ZRX began on a fair exchange rate of $0.904 by the beginning of January to about $1.894 (a supposed initial all-time high) to another $2.532 in the same month, which came about as a result of the spike in altcoins in the year by investors.

The coin maintained slight stability but, just as most experts predicted, began to see a decline down to $0.322 by the end of the said period.

In 2019, the decline was still evident as it began at $0.270 and ended the year at $0.189462. The only apparent high of the year was at $0.349 in June. In 2020, the crypto greeted the year at an exchange value of $0.181 and ended at $0.359, only seeing a high of about $0.732 in August.

2021 brought some joy for ZRX holders, as the token hit multiple peaks; $1.82 in February, $2.29 in April, and $2.05 in May. Afterward, the bears hit, and the token’s price dropped to $0.76. The bearish momentum continued in 2022, with prices dropping to as low as $0.16, but ZRX enjoyed some recovery in 2023, reaching above $0.5. At the time of writing, ZRX(0x) is consolidating within the $0.3 to $0.4 region.

More on ZRX

What is 0x (ZRX)?

ERC 20 token has emerged as the technical standard for all smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain for ZRX implementation.

A piece of sound investment advice is to consider varying one’s portfolio with the asset and watch the price action. 0x facilitates the peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange of Ethereum-based assets. Built by 0x Labs, the protocol serves as an open standard and core DeFi building block for any developer needing exchange functionality. Let’s know more about the ZRX price prediction & Technical analysis.

The 0x protocol aims to reduce transaction congestion, improving reliability when operating on the Decentralized Exchange (DEX). The platform can be used for multiple development tasks like cryptocurrency exchange, data storage, prediction market, and other use cases.

The trading market capitalization grew fast and reached over 1 billion dollars in January 2018. The protocol’s primary goal is to end the epoch of centralized exchanges by creating new projects with decentralized exchanges and economies.

Where Can You Buy 0x (ZRX)?

ZRX is currently available to trade on well over 200 different exchange platforms, but the most popular ones include Coinbase Pro, Binance, CoinW, OKX, Bitrue, and MEXC. It can currently be traded against a range of other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT), and Ethereum (ETH), as well as several fiat currencies, including U.S. dollars (USD), euros (EUR) and South Korean won (KRW).

Conclusion

ZRX is a popular peer-to-peer exchange of coins on the Ethereum blockchain. As Ethereum is not expected to vanish from the cryptocurrency chain soon, it is also likely that 0x will still serve some relevance. As the third version of the 0x protocol gets deployed, ZRX is expected to get a little fairer in price.

The 0x price prediction reveals the cryptocurrency to be a profitable investment. However, as cryptocurrencies are so volatile, it’s difficult to say if any of them are excellent long-term investments. It is possible to trade that volatility, but it is a dangerous endeavor.

If you believe the recent crypto market crashes are a blip, 0x may be a decent investment. On the other side, if you believe the recent collapses are a sign that the market is correcting itself after a lengthy period of expansion and that the high prices observed last year were an outlier, it may be a disastrous investment.

It’s critical that you conduct your own research. Keep in mind that cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile, with values going up and down often, and that you should never trade more than you can afford to lose.