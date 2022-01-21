TL;DR Breakdown

Twitter now supports NFT profile pictures.

Users can link their crypto wallets to their Twitter accounts.

Elon Musk called this a waste of engineering resources.



Twitter has announced an NFT DP feature, where users can set their profile pictures to an NFT they own. Previously, users had to save their NFT as an image and then use it as their Twitter DP. However, this approach didn’t fulfil the goal of owning an NFT. There was no way for displaying the actual ownership of the NFT.

With this new feature, users can actually use their real NFT as profile pictures. All they have to do is link their crypto wallet (Ethereum or Solana) to the Twitter account. The platform will then show a list of all NFTs owned by the user. This way, the NFT will be pulled from the blockchain and directly displayed on the Twitter account.

While Twitter’s addition of NFT is a revolutionary step, Elon Musk is completely against it. The Tesla CEO has always maintained a negative stance against web3 and digital collectables.

Although Musk is a great advocate for crypto, he considers NFT and other web3 projects to be “useless”. In his latest tweet, he called Twitter’s decision “annoying and bs”. He thinks that using important engineering resources on such features is a waste.

Twitter is spending engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2022

Twitter brings NFT to mainstream social media

Twitter becomes the first major social media platform to directly support NFT integration. It’s only a matter of time before other major platforms like Facebook follow the same trend. Last year, Facebook had already announced plans to launch an NFT space within the platform as a part of its metaverse vision. However, details of that plan are yet to be disclosed.

These customized profile pictures will be displayed in a hexagon shape, instead of the traditional round shape. So, people who invest in non-fungible tokens can be easily spotted on Twitter.

Digital collectables will reach new heights in 2022. Recently major brands and platforms are adopting plans to enter the metaverse. Retail giants Walmart and Gap have also announced plans to launch their own NFT projects.

Twitter’s approach will attract more people into this space. Both artists and collectors will now have access to a globally popular platform to display their non-fungible tokens.