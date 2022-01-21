Singapore, Singapore, 21st January, 2022, Chainwire

Gate Ventures , the venture capital arm of global digital asset exchange Gate.io, has announced its participation in SEBA Bank ’s $119M Series C round as a consortium member with Altive . SEBA Bank, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Zug Switzerland, is a FINMA-licensed bank that offers digital banking, trading, and custodial services for institutional investors and High Networth Individuals (HNWIs).

Currently, SEBA is supported in over 25 countries and regions globally with a yearly growth of 1,400+% in trading volume. Gate Ventures believe that SEBA is well-positioned to capture the growing institutional adoption of digital assets, which will in turn reshape the overall cryptocurrency market. With the funds raised, SEBA will seek to obtain licenses in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and Singapore, expanding operations and increasing its presence in key areas.

“ Gate Ventures was founded with the aim of investing in exciting new companies in the crypto space. We believe that the cryptocurrency banking market is greatly underserved, leaving the market ripe for innovators to drive growth. With more participants joining the industry to better meet the growing need for institutional custody which lets investors safely hold and use crypto, we believe SEBA is in a unique position for growth,” said Marie Tatibouet, Chief Marketing Officer at Gate.io

The cryptocurrency market just passed the first wave of institutional inflows, and Gate Ventures firmly believes that it is the right time to invest in digital banks like SEBA. By introducing more banking service providers to crypto, institutional adoption is expected to grow immensely over the years to come. By facilitating more bridges between TradFi and decentralized finance, mass adoption is expected to follow.

About Gate Ventures

Gate Ventures is a global venture capital operation focused on investing in decentralized infrastructure, ecosystems, and applications that will reshape the world in the digital age. Endorsed by Gate.io’s ecosystem, Gate Ventures offers financing, operational resources, and expertise to the crypto community for next-gen innovations.



