TL;DR Breakdown:

Neymar Jr. bought two Bored Ape NFTs for $1 million.

BAYC now has over $880 million in traded volume.

Twitter has rolled out NFT verification for premium subscribers.

The Brazilian and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. has become one of the newest celebrities to join the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

Neymar joins BAYC

Hours ago, the pro footballer took to his Twitter account to share his latest purchase – Bored Ape 6633 – which is currently his profile picture on the social media platform. He spent 159.99 ETH for the crypto art, an equivalent of $457,571 following the price of ETH during the time of writing.

Neymar also purchased Bored Ape 5269, which is the most expensive in his BAYC collection. He spent 189.69 ETH ($542,513) for the NFT, with all the purchases totaling $1 million, as per the price of ETH.

Celebs in BAYC

BAYC is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs. They are among the top costliest cryptocurrency arts in the market, probably because it’s the favorite for high-profiles and celebrities. The floor price for Bored Ape NFT is 85 ETH or more than $217k, and data from OpenSea shows that the collection has attracted over 6,200 owners, with a combined traded volume of over $880 million.

Earlier this month, rapper Eminem bought Bored Ape 9055 for over $450,000. NBA stars are members of the club. Recently, American basketball player Stephen Curry bought a Bored Ape NFT for $180,000, which he once flaunted as his Twitter profile picture.

In other news, Twitter now supports NFT verification. The new feature allows users to connect their Ethereum wallet directly to their account in order to choose and display NFTs in the wallet as profile pictures. Meanwhile, this is currently limited to the subscribers of Twitter Blue.