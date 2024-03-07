In recent discussions within the cryptocurrency community, attention has once again turned to Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings following the integration of its Bitcoin wallet tracking feature into Arkham Intelligence’s dashboard. As of the latest data, Tesla’s wallet holds approximately 11,509 BTC, marking an increase of 1,789 BTC since its last earnings report which reported holdings of 9,720 BTC.

Tesla’s Bitcoin journey explained

The journey of Tesla’s involvement with Bitcoin began in February 2021 when the company purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, coinciding with the peak of the last bull run. Alongside this significant investment, the company announced plans to accept Bitcoin payments for its cars. However, this initial enthusiasm for Bitcoin was short-lived.

By March 2021, the firm had sold about 10% of its Bitcoin holdings. This trend continued into 2022, with the electric car maker selling approximately 75% of its Bitcoin reserves during the second quarter of the year. A closer look at the timeline of its Bitcoin transactions reveals the extent of its involvement. In February 2021, the company bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin.

Just a month later, in March 2021, Tesla sold 4,320 BTC. This pattern continued into 2022, with the company selling 29,160 BTC throughout the year. However, in 2023, there was no reported change in the balance of its Bitcoin holdings, which remained at 9,720 BTC. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has maintained a fluctuating relationship with Bitcoin.

In 2021, he initially expressed optimism about BTC, even announcing plans for the company to store its own Bitcoin using on-chain wallets. However, within weeks, Musk reversed course, citing environmental concerns surrounding Bitcoin mining as the reason for dropping plans to accept BTC payments for their cars.

Elon Musk’s influence beyond Tesla

Speculation within the community has arisen regarding the recent increase in the firm’s Bitcoin holdings. Some users have questioned whether Tesla has begun repurchasing Bitcoin or if the change in figures is merely an accounting error. Others have suggested that Tesla may have resumed purchasing BTC following the last earnings call and could report these newly acquired BTC in its upcoming call.

As of now, neither Tesla nor Musk have commented on whether the company is actively buying Bitcoin. In addition to Tesla, another company led by Elon Musk, SpaceX, also holds Bitcoin on its balance sheet. This decision was influenced by Michael Saylor, the co-founder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy, who convinced Musk to add Bitcoin to SpaceX’s balance sheet.

Notably, MicroStrategy itself holds a substantial amount of Bitcoin, with 193,000 BTC in its reserves, making it the largest institutional holder of BTC globally. During a panel discussion at the Bitcoin Atlantis conference on March 1, Saylor expressed his belief that artificial intelligence (AI) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) would drive a decade-long “gold rush” for Bitcoin.

This perspective reflects a broader sentiment within the cryptocurrency community regarding the potential for Bitcoin to play a significant role in the future of finance and technology. Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings have once again become a point of interest within the crypto community. Despite initial enthusiasm for Bitcoin, Tesla’s relationship with the cryptocurrency has been characterized by fluctuations and divestments.

The recent increase in Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings has sparked speculation, with users questioning the company’s motives and plans regarding its involvement with Bitcoin. Meanwhile, other companies, such as SpaceX, have followed suit in adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets, underlining the growing acceptance and integration of cryptocurrencies within the corporate world.