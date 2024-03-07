ETFs propel Bitcoin $100K price target sparks investor Frenzy

Bitcoin has recently concluded a mass accumulation phase, signaling a potential prelude to significant price surges.

According to data from Glassnode, Bitcoin (BTC) has transitioned from a year-long accumulation spree that commenced after the 2022 bear market.

Notably, figures indicate a decline in BTC accumulation addresses for the first time since the first quarter of 2023.

Bitcoin holder behavior shift

The recent decline in accumulation addresses suggests a shift in Bitcoin holder behavior, particularly among long-term investors.

Glassnode’s data reveals a reduction in coins held in accumulation addresses, characterized by wallets with no outgoing transactions and at least two inbound transactions of significant value.

It appears that the #Bitcoin Spot ETF approval launched an accumulation that, if sustained, puts $BTC at $100K by October 2024. https://t.co/p32iJsydzh pic.twitter.com/5X11gwuhkr — Timothy Peterson, CFA CAIA (@nsquaredcrypto) March 6, 2024

These accumulator balances have decreased by 2.6% to 3,176,293 BTC (equivalent to $212 billion).

Implications and Market Dynamics

While the decline in accumulation addresses may initially appear bearish, historical trends suggest otherwise.

Despite the reduction in exposure, accumulator wallets have historically accumulated coins during market downturns, often selling at the onset of parabolic uptrends rather than at their conclusion.

This broader accumulation trend, observed since mid-2018, contrasts starkly with previous reductions in accumulation leading up to the 2016 Bitcoin rally to $20,000.

Impact of ETFs on Bitcoin dynamics

The launch of United States spot-bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in January has introduced unique dynamics to Bitcoin’s supply and demand equilibrium.

Steady buying pressure stemming from ETFs has led to unprecedented market phenomena, including Bitcoin reaching all-time highs ahead of a block subsidy halving.

Timothy Peterson, founder and investment manager at Cane Island Alternative Advisors, speculates that sustained ETF demand could propel Bitcoin to six figures as early as October 2024.

Potential for $100,000 BTC price target

Analyzing the current trajectory and market dynamics, Peterson suggests a bullish outlook for Bitcoin’s price trajectory.

He asserts that the approval of Bitcoin Spot ETFs has triggered an accumulation phase capable of driving Bitcoin’s price to $100,000 by October 2024.

Peterson’s analysis, supported by comparisons of unspent transaction output (UTXO) numbers and BTC price performance, highlights a growth rate of 0.34% per day.

Bitcoin’s market evolution

Bitcoin’s recent shift from accumulation to distribution addresses signifies evolving market sentiment among investors.

While the decline in accumulation may raise concerns, historical patterns suggest that it often precedes significant price rallies.

The advent of Bitcoin ETFs in the United States has introduced new dynamics to the market, potentially accelerating Bitcoin’s ascent to six figures

As Bitcoin continues to capture mainstream attention and institutional interest, its trajectory toward higher valuations appears increasingly plausible.

Investors and analysts alike are closely monitoring these developments as Bitcoin’s journey into uncharted territory unfolds.

