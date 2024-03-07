Cornish Brewer Taps into AI’s Potential, Unveiling ‘Hand Brewed by Robots’ Beer

In a remarkable fusion of tradition and cutting-edge technology, a brewer in Cornwall has taken a bold step by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to develop a unique beer recipe. Barnaby Skerrett, the assistant brewing manager at St Austell Brewery, has tapped into the potential of AI to kick off the brewery’s annual Cask Club series with a beer aptly named “Hand Brewed by Robots.”

Skerrett’s innovative approach involved feeding an online AI generator with instructions based on the desired ingredients and flavor profiles. The AI responded by crafting a recipe for a 4.2% American ‘AI-PA,’ a recipe that Skerrett then brought to life using St Austell Brewery’s small-batch brewing kit.

“The idea for the beer came from me working with AI tools in my general job with brewhouse automation,” Skerrett explained. “As I was talking to the AI one day, I thought I’d ask it a question about brewing to catch it out as I was interested to see the results.”

A harmonious blend of AI and human expertise

Despite the beer’s computerized origins, the brewing process itself remained a hands-on endeavor, with Skerrett and the team meticulously crafting the beer by hand. The use of AI did not save time; instead, it served as a novelty and experimental endeavor, showcasing the potential synergy between technology and traditional brewing methods.

“The other brewers think it’s quite funny – they all know I’m a bit of a nerd with computers, so they think it’s appropriate,” Skerrett shared, reflecting on his team’s reaction to the AI-driven experiment.

Brewer to Preserve the human touch

While embracing the potential of AI in brewing, Skerrett acknowledges the irreplaceable role of human expertise in the process. “On the beer side, too much requires human input, whether that’s checking the ingredients and other quality checks that can’t be done by AI,” he emphasized.

Moreover, Skerrett recognizes that an AI system cannot truly replicate the nuanced sensory experience of tasting and evaluating a beer’s quality. “It’s the same when the beer comes out the other side, and we do tasting checks. An AI can never properly tell you whether that beer tastes fantastic or if it’s not up to scratch,” he added.

A tropical fusion of flavors

The resulting beer, “Hand Brewed by Robots,” promises a unique and tantalizing flavor profile. Packed with Willamette, Cascade, and Sultana hops, the AI-PA offers a tropical, juicy, and resinous experience, inviting beer enthusiasts to explore the boundaries of traditional brewing techniques and embrace the possibilities of technological innovation.

St Austell Brewery’s Cask Club series, where each brewer develops their own recipe and brews a small batch of beer, serves as the perfect platform for Skerrett’s AI-inspired creation. With approximately 40 casks produced, beer lovers in the South West region will have the opportunity to savor the unique flavors of “Hand Brewed by Robots” in select pubs starting from March 8th.

As the craft beer industry continues to evolve, St Austell Brewery’s embrace of AI in brewing represents a bold step towards exploring new avenues of innovation while maintaining the time-honored traditions and craftsmanship that define the art of brewing. Whether AI will play a more significant role in the future of brewing remains to be seen, but this pioneering effort by Barnaby Skerrett and St Austell Brewery serves as a testament to the industry’s commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional beer experiences to discerning enthusiasts.