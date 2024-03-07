The Philippines National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has launched an initiative to tackle cryptocurrency companies operating without the necessary licenses in the country, marking a significant move towards regulating the burgeoning cryptocurrency market. Recent reports have surfaced indicating that websites affiliated with crypto firms MiTrade and OctaFX have been blocked by one of the nation’s leading internet service providers.

Philippines set to follow previous ban directive

This action follows a directive issued by the NTC on February 21, instructing internet service providers to block applications and websites associated with MiTrade for failing to comply with regulations enforced by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Philippines. The SEC had previously urged the NTC to take decisive measures against websites of crypto platforms operating without proper licensing.

The aim is to protect investors from potential scams and ensure the integrity of the financial market. Emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts between regulatory bodies, SEC Chairperson and CEO Emilio Aquino highlighted the role of the SEC and NTC in combating “predatory financial schemes” and safeguarding investors’ interests in the country.

Despite the crackdown on unlicensed platforms, the Binance exchange continues to operate in the Philippines. The SEC had announced plans to ban Binance, with Commissioner Kelvin Lee suggesting that the ban should have taken effect three months after its issuance on November 29. However, the timeline for implementing the ban remains unclear, leading to uncertainty within the cryptocurrency community.

Concerns have been raised regarding the potential impact of a Binance ban on Filipino customers, particularly concerning the safety of customer funds. An SEC spokesperson stated that the agency is carefully evaluating the ramifications of such a ban, including its implications for customer protection and regulatory enforcement.

Concerns surrounding a ban on Binance

Efforts are underway to establish procedures for restraining the operations of unregistered entities in the Philippines, with collaboration between the SEC and other government agencies being a top priority. This collaborative approach aims to strengthen regulatory oversight and enhance consumer protection in the cryptocurrency market.

The SEC’s previous warning against Binance, issued on November 28, underscored the platform’s lack of authorization to offer securities in the country. Binance was urged to seek registration and provide necessary information about the securities it offers to comply with regulatory requirements.

The recent actions taken by the NTC and SEC reflect the Philippine government’s commitment to regulating the cryptocurrency market and protecting investors from fraudulent activities. By enforcing licensing requirements and monitoring compliance, authorities aim to foster a safer environment for cryptocurrency trading in the country.

As regulatory efforts evolve to address the challenges posed by cryptocurrency trading, collaboration between government agencies, industry stakeholders, and international partners remains essential. Transparent and accountable practices are crucial for fostering trust and confidence in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, ultimately contributing to its long-term sustainability and growth.