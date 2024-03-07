Loading...

Philippines launches regulatory measures against unlicensed exchanges

2 mins read
Philippines

Contents
1. Philippines set to follow previous ban directive
2. Concerns surrounding a ban on Binance
Share link:

TL;DR

  • The Philippines has launched regulatory measures against unlicensed exchanges in the country.
  • Concerns surrounding a ban on Binance.

The Philippines National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has launched an initiative to tackle cryptocurrency companies operating without the necessary licenses in the country, marking a significant move towards regulating the burgeoning cryptocurrency market. Recent reports have surfaced indicating that websites affiliated with crypto firms MiTrade and OctaFX have been blocked by one of the nation’s leading internet service providers.

Philippines set to follow previous ban directive

This action follows a directive issued by the NTC on February 21, instructing internet service providers to block applications and websites associated with MiTrade for failing to comply with regulations enforced by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Philippines. The SEC had previously urged the NTC to take decisive measures against websites of crypto platforms operating without proper licensing.

The aim is to protect investors from potential scams and ensure the integrity of the financial market. Emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts between regulatory bodies, SEC Chairperson and CEO Emilio Aquino highlighted the role of the SEC and NTC in combating “predatory financial schemes” and safeguarding investors’ interests in the country.

Despite the crackdown on unlicensed platforms, the Binance exchange continues to operate in the Philippines. The SEC had announced plans to ban Binance, with Commissioner Kelvin Lee suggesting that the ban should have taken effect three months after its issuance on November 29. However, the timeline for implementing the ban remains unclear, leading to uncertainty within the cryptocurrency community.

Concerns have been raised regarding the potential impact of a Binance ban on Filipino customers, particularly concerning the safety of customer funds. An SEC spokesperson stated that the agency is carefully evaluating the ramifications of such a ban, including its implications for customer protection and regulatory enforcement.

Concerns surrounding a ban on Binance

Efforts are underway to establish procedures for restraining the operations of unregistered entities in the Philippines, with collaboration between the SEC and other government agencies being a top priority. This collaborative approach aims to strengthen regulatory oversight and enhance consumer protection in the cryptocurrency market.

The SEC’s previous warning against Binance, issued on November 28, underscored the platform’s lack of authorization to offer securities in the country. Binance was urged to seek registration and provide necessary information about the securities it offers to comply with regulatory requirements.

The recent actions taken by the NTC and SEC reflect the Philippine government’s commitment to regulating the cryptocurrency market and protecting investors from fraudulent activities. By enforcing licensing requirements and monitoring compliance, authorities aim to foster a safer environment for cryptocurrency trading in the country.

As regulatory efforts evolve to address the challenges posed by cryptocurrency trading, collaboration between government agencies, industry stakeholders, and international partners remains essential. Transparent and accountable practices are crucial for fostering trust and confidence in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, ultimately contributing to its long-term sustainability and growth.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Owotunse Adebayo

Adebayo loves to keep tab of exciting projects in the blockchain space. He is a seasoned writer who has written tons of articles about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Zama
#Industry News
2 mins read

Zama secures $37 million funding to revolutionize data privacy

Avalanche blockchain unveils new tool to enhance communications within its network 
#Blockchain News
1 mins read

Avalanche blockchain unveils new tool to enhance communications within its network 

SafePal Revolutionizes Crypto Banking with New Gateway and Visa Card
#Industry News
3 mins read

SafePal Revolutionizes Crypto Banking with New Gateway and Visa Card

Tether and Uzbekistan Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Blockchain and Telecommunications
#Blockchain News
2 mins read

Tether and Uzbekistan Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Blockchain and Telecommunications

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan