The chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, recently declined to provide a definitive stance on whether Ethereum should be classified as a security. Despite numerous applications for spot Ethereum ETFs under the SEC’s consideration, Gary Gensler refrained from giving a clear answer when questioned about Ethereum’s status as a security on Bloomberg TV.

Gary Gensler’s ambiguous stance on Ethereum

Gary Gensler emphasized that the classification of cryptocurrencies like Ethereum hinges on the specific circumstances and facts surrounding them. He mentioned that the determination revolves around whether the investing public anticipates earning profits based on the efforts of others.

Regarding the pending applications, Gensler chose not to comment, underscoring the SEC’s cautious approach. The SEC’s stance on Ethereum carries significant weight as it grapples with multiple requests for a U.S. spot Ethereum ETF. Recent delays in decisions concerning ETF applications, such as those from BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust, Fidelity, Invesco, and Galaxy Digital, have intensified the scrutiny on Ethereum’s regulatory status.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart predicted further delays in Ethereum ETF decisions until May 23, coinciding with the deadline for applications from VanEck and Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest. This pattern of delay mirrors the SEC’s approach to spot Bitcoin ETF approvals. While the regulator reluctantly approved multiple spot Bitcoin ETFs in January, Gensler emphasized the evolving circumstances.

Market impact and regulatory outlook

Gary Gensler also cautioned against interpreting the approvals as an indication of the SEC’s willingness to endorse listing standards for crypto asset securities. Gensler reiterated the need for caution, highlighting the inherent risks associated with Bitcoin and similar products tied to cryptocurrencies. Gensler emphasized the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, questioning their underlying value proposition and utility.

He raised concerns about the absence of cash flows and questioned the use cases for the multitude of tokens in the market. Gensler hinted that certain tokens might indeed be securities, implying that investors rely on the efforts of specific groups of entrepreneurs behind these products. Under Gensler’s leadership, the SEC has maintained that Bitcoin is a commodity rather than a security.

However, Gensler refrained from affirming the SEC’s stance on Ethereum, indicating a departure from his previous assertions. In 2018, while still a lecturer at MIT, Gensler stated that Ethereum did not qualify as a security in the SEC’s eyes. He cited the SEC’s acknowledgment of Ethereum’s decentralization, a sentiment echoed by the agency’s former Director of Corporate Finance, William Hinman, in his pivotal speech on decentralization in 2018.

Gensler’s reluctance to definitively classify Ethereum as a security or commodity underscores the complexities surrounding regulatory oversight in the cryptocurrency space. The SEC’s cautious approach reflects a nuanced understanding of the evolving landscape and the need to balance investor protection with fostering innovation. As regulatory scrutiny intensifies, market participants await further clarity on Ethereum’s regulatory status and the broader implications for the cryptocurrency industry.