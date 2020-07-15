Indian Prometheus school has reached a new partnership to begin blockchain storage for her students’ records. The integration of the distributed ledger technology into the school’s system would enable more features, including validating students’ academic reports and certificates.

Prometheus begins blockchain storage

On Monday, a new announcement informed that Prometheus reached a partnership with blockchain company ValidateMe, to enable this new functionality. Prometheus is a candidate school for International Baccalaureate (IB) in India. The school is keen to accept new technologies and hopes that debuting blockchain storage would enable more streamlined operations.

Adopting blockchain storage would enable Prometheus to make and safeguard digital records of students. In this way, the school is able to validate the performance and academic certificates of the students, reads the reports. Additionally, the school emphasizes that technology would enable them to achieve a transfer process for freshers more efficiently and faster.

Since blockchain technology is immutable, the school is confident that debuting blockchain storage of student records can ensure the safety of these data. The principal of the school, Ms. Rashima, commented:

In today’s age of digital ubiquity, it is important to not just have information online, but more specifically have it reliably and securely online. We, at the Prometheus School, take data and data security very seriously and hence are excited at the potential that comes with the partnership with ValidateMe.

Blockchain for the educational sector

This technology behind digital currencies has proven to be beneficial to different sectors, including finance and law. India has since shown a massive interest in transforming its educational system with blockchain technology. Last year, the minister of IT Ravi Shankar Prasad opined how Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) could help improve their school system.

Meanwhile, Prometheus is not the only school using blockchain technology to evaluate academic records. Last year, a Japanese university joined forces with blockchain companies to verify students’ records, as Cryptopolitan reported.