Gemini crypto exchange has announced the integration of wireless hardware security keys, a two-factor authentication (2FA) method into its mobile app, in a bid to improve security for mobile users.

According to the announcement, Gemini crypto exchange claims, it’s has become the first cryptocurrency exchange to roll out support for hardware security keys on iOS and Android mobile devices.

Gemini is now the first #crypto exchange to offer support for hardware security keys across both Android and iOS #mobile devices via WebAuthn! Add a hardware #security key to your Gemini account for the strongest level of protection. More on our blog ⬇️ https://t.co/Rh2EuJZn2a — Gemini (@Gemini) July 14, 2020

The exchange noted that the hardware security keys would allow users to authenticate their Gemini accounts through a cryptographic proof of a user’s identity.

Notably, hardware security keys are regarded as one of the most secure means of account authentication currently available, unlike their SMS-based counterparts.

Additionally, the hardware security keys verify user identity without the usual need to send out an SMS or a one-time password (OTP). Also, hardware security keys stop phishing attacks and prevent sim swapping, replay, or person-in-the-middle attacks, which usually rely on SMS or OTPs.

Gemini crypto exchange hardware security keys powered by Yubico

It is worth noting that the current generation of USB-based security keys hasn’t been compatible with most mobile devices. This has been a major source of concern also with most people opting for mobile-based web surfing,

Gemini crypto exchange has to partnered with the hardware security key manufacturer, Yubico, to unveil the new hardware security keys. By extending wireless support across both android and iOS devices, this invariably solves the problem making it possible to use such security measures.

Users are now able to use their mobile devices to sign in via USB and near-field communication (NFC) security keys. Mobile devices will authenticate via an internet standard known as Web Authentication (WebAuthn), a type of security interface designed for validating multiple users of internet applications using public-key cryptography.

Notably, the exchange added extra feature new security layers, including TouchID and Windows Hello.

Users must register at least two hardware keys

Gemini further explains that users would need to register at least two hardware keys to make use of the new login method.

Notably, one must be supported by the user’s mobile device and another cross-platform hardware security key such as Yubikey. This would invariably give users the need access to better utilize the hardware security keys.

Gemini crypto exchange claims to be the first crypto exchange to roll out support for hardware security keys on iOS and Android mobile devices. It’s also worth noting that Gemini recently became the first exchange to integrate with Samsung’s blockchain wallet, enabling the US and Canadian based citizens to buy and sell crypto through Gemini’s mobile app.