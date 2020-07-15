NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Jr., who drives the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro has received new sponsorship from Jack Dorsey’s Cashapp which would see him display the bitcoin logo at racing events.

According to a tweet by the Twitter CEO on July 14, NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace car would feature a new paint job that includes at least two Bitcoin (BTC) logos along with the Square’s Cash App logo.

Wallace, who is the only African American driver in NASCAR’s top racing series, has received the new Cash App sponsorship and Bitcoin logo on his car on a positive note.

Notably, Cash App founded pro-crypto Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, which offers mobile banking services, as well as the ability to invest in bitcoin. And his new initiative has also been received by the crypto community as a positive development that would lead to further growth and adoption of digital currency.

NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace vs US President Trump

NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace who is a professional race driver competing in the NASCAR Cup Series, recently made headlines after he was racially attacked when a noose was placed in his team garage.

However, the issue took a worse turn after crypto critics and president of the United States, Donald Trump took aim at the driver with an inflammatory Tweet suggesting Wallace’s actions had caused NASCAR’s ratings to plummet.

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

The president comment led to more criticism from the black community, but most importantly Wallace was able to successfully push for the Confederate flag to be banned from NASCAR events during the Black Lives Matter protests.

Sports teams displaying the bitcoin logo

It’s worth noting that several other major sports teams are currently displaying the bitcoin logo. Notable on the list is Watford FC, a Premier League football team who has the Bitcoin logo on the sleeves of players’ jerseys.

According to the team, the logo is part of a wider campaign to improve awareness around Bitcoin and educate the public on the benefits of using cryptocurrencies.

Also, Justin Le Brocque, Head of Marketing at Sportsbet.io, expressed his excitement with the new initiative. He stated crypto community have been a huge supporter of the sports community and noted the partnership was going to benefit both communities.