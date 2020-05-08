ConsenSys’ protocol engineering group, PegaSys Ethereum Suite, is reportedly launching on the Azure marketplace, an online application, and a services store for developers owned by Microsoft. The development today is considered a milestone for the blockchain developers.

PegaSys Ethereum Suite; a three tool for blockchain developers

Per the report, the PegaSys Ethereum Suite features three developer tools: PegaSys Orchestrate​, PegaSys Plus​, and ​Hyperledger Besu. This will enable blockchain developers to manage the Enterprise Ethereum network to a full-scale level.

The ​Hyperledger Besu is an Enterprise Ethereum client created under the Apache 2.0 license. It was written in Java computer language and runs on multiple Ethereum networks such as public and private networks, including test networks like Rinkeby, etc.

PegaSys Plus is touted to offer additional functions for blockchain developers. Being a commercially-licensed tool developed on Hyperledger Besu, PegaSys Plus reportedly offers more enterprise functionalities like security configurations, advanced monitoring, and more.

The ​PegaSys Orchestrate, meanwhile, allows developers an option to manage several things on the Ethereum network, including private keys, smart contracts, etc. It is basically referred to as a commercial orchestration system for Ethereum transactions.

A spokesperson for ConsenSys commented that the PegaSys Ethereum Suite would also enable developers to run multi-node networks with many features like monitoring, explorers, and dashboards. These features will facilitate the development of a full-scale Ethereum network.

Enterprise network advancement

Yorke E. Rhodes III, the principal program manager of blockchain engineering for Microsoft, expressed excited on the PegaSys Ethereum Suite, adding that:

“Continuing to advance the enterprise quality and tooling for blockchain networks and development is core to serving the needs of customers using Azure. In combination with the VS Code Blockchain DevKit for Ethereum, a new standard for blockchain development has been set.”

Microsoft, through its Azure Marketplace, helps developers to create several projects on the blockchain. The development today adds to the lists of ConsenSys products and Truffle, which are already on the application store. This is coming amid the existing collaboration of Microsoft and the blockchain company, ConsenSys.