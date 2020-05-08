Chiliz blockchain platform, a sports firm partner UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), to improve interactions between UFC fans and their favorite fighters.

UFC announced the partnership with Chiliz blockchain platform through a press release on Thursday, saying that the collaboration will help the championship enhance fans’ experience through innovative and unique ways. It is also believed that the partnership would bring about opportunities to promote the UFC brand.

The UFC hierarchy also aims to use the partnership with Chiliz to expand the championships’ fan base around the world.

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has no doubt become one of the most successful sports entertainment brands with over 300 million fans around the globe and superstar athletes like Conor McGregor, Kamal Usman, Khabib Nuramagomedov who are known around the world.

Nicolas Smith, UFC’s vice-president while talking about the partnership, said that both companies share a common philosophy always to be first and are happy to work together. “UFC continually strives to enhance the fan experience, and we are looking forward to working with the team on innovative and unique ways to achieve this goal,” Smith said.

Before now, UFC already has a history of promoting crypto since 2018 when Litecoin partnered the championship to sponsor one of its events. UFC also earlier this year signed a deal with Dappers Lab to develop a UFC brand tokenized collectibles.

Chiliz blockchain, an existing solution in the world of sport

The blockchain firm has existed in the world of sport for quite some time now, partnering professional soccer teams across Europe like Paris-Saint-Germain, Juventus, Barcelona, etc.

Outside Chiliz blockchain firm, another blockchain platform has also been providing other services to professional sport clubs like TIXnGO. The firm partnered Lancashire Cricket Club based in the UK to offer ticketing services to the club’s home and away matches.

With the Chiliz UFC partnership, fans are going to be able to purchase tickets for UFC MMA fights if they possess a fan token or $CHZ, Chiliz native token.